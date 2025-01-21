Scott Jennings to CNN Panel: ‘I’m Just Struck by the Fact We Have a President Again’

Monday at noon, America had a real President for the first time in four years - and it felt exhilarating! President Donald Trump exhibited more energy, leadership, enthusiasm, engagement and transparency in one day than we ever saw over Biden’s entire sad time occupying the White House. Scott Jennings explained all of this in detail to his fellow panel guests on CNN Monday evening.

🚨 Scott Jennings methodically explains to CNN panel that America finally has a real President again:



"I'm just struck by the fact that we have a president again."



YES. 🔥



“I mean, look at this guy's day three speeches, 196 executive actions, holds a 90 minute press conference… pic.twitter.com/hNvI7NVY32 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2025

This pic says all you need to know about Trump. He's a fighter. pic.twitter.com/OSXH69iI3f — Clark W (@clarkw7766) January 21, 2025

You can tell Democrats on the panel are not used to so much activity from one man, you can actually hear the hibernation frost falling off ‘journalists’ awakening after their four-year slumber under Biden.

Gone is Biden with his ‘I’ve been here 50 years, so it’s my turn’ presidency. Trump had to literally dodge an assassin’s bullet to get back to the White House. Commenters can easily tell the difference.

Trump is not just president he's a symbol of what can be achieved against all odds. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 21, 2025

But that's what a real president SHOULD be.



We've just forgotten what it's like to have one. — Notta Pundit (@NottaPundit) January 21, 2025

They never thought it was possible. But we did. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2025

Gone is the depression of a nation in decline. There is a visceral positive vibe shift across the country.

We have a REAL president again, shocking — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 21, 2025

It feels great that after this long beatdown, 4 year 'journey' that I, along with millions of others, can really FEEL the difference today. Peace to you all that have stuck through this! 🇺🇸 — Poke | King (@PokeKingSauce) January 21, 2025

Striking difference made in 24 hours 🇺🇸 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2025

Unlike Biden, who crawled from his basement into the Oval Office, Trump is a man in motion from Day One.

A president who’s transparent, determined, and unapologetically audacious.



Exactly what America needed. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 21, 2025

And it’s only day one. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2025

Yes, the ‘welcome back’ celebration has ended. Now, Day Two can begin. Biden is already a distance memory.