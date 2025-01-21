Scott Jennings to CNN Panel: ‘I’m Just Struck by the Fact We Have a President Again’

Executive Traction: Democrat Defending Biden Receives Rare Factual Slapdown from WaPo ‘Jou...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:57 AM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Monday at noon, America had a real President for the first time in four years - and it felt exhilarating! President Donald Trump exhibited more energy, leadership, enthusiasm, engagement and transparency in one day than we ever saw over Biden’s entire sad time occupying the White House. Scott Jennings explained all of this in detail to his fellow panel guests on CNN Monday evening.

Check it out. (WATCH)

You can tell Democrats on the panel are not used to so much activity from one man, you can actually hear the hibernation frost falling off ‘journalists’ awakening after their four-year slumber under Biden.

Gone is Biden with his ‘I’ve been here 50 years, so it’s my turn’ presidency. Trump had to literally dodge an assassin’s bullet to get back to the White House. Commenters can easily tell the difference.

Gone is the depression of a nation in decline. There is a visceral positive vibe shift across the country.

Unlike Biden, who crawled from his basement into the Oval Office, Trump is a man in motion from Day One.

Yes, the ‘welcome back’ celebration has ended. Now, Day Two can begin. Biden is already a distance memory.

