Executive Traction: Democrat Defending Biden Receives Rare Factual Slapdown from WaPo ‘Journalist’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:35 AM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump was a whirlwind of energy Monday. We don’t think he ever took a break. In the evening he made it back to the Oval Office. That’s where he signed Executive Orders for 47 minutes. He did this while simultaneously answering questions from the press on several topics.

Here’s the video proving it all. Watch this when you get a chance. But, the real story continues below the video - this is just the setup.

Matt Viser is with The Washington Post. He posted about Trump’s Oval Office Executive Order marathon and simply noted President Biden basically never did the same. (READ)

Viser reported the truth. We’re just as surprised as you are, but it happened.

Well, that didn’t sit well for Biden campaigner, Chris D Jackson. He ignorantly proclaimed that President Joe Biden had done the same.(WATCH)

That’s when Matt Viser, in a rare journalistic moment, delivered the deadly truth. So deadly, we wanted to report a murder! 

And… BOOM!

Yes, Biden spoke for a mere three minutes and took one measly question. Again, Trump answered questions for 47 straight minutes!

Trump supporters were naturally happy to acknowledge that Trump easily did what Biden could never do, while taking potshots at Jackson.

Of course, one butthurt Democrat didn’t know how to handle a WaPo employee doing actual journalism, something they vehemently abhor. Trump commenters set him straight.

Yet another insane Democrat decided to weigh-in, going after Viser.

Democrats are not handling the first day of Trump’s second presidency well at all. We lost count of the many meltdowns. By the way, none of the dozens of Executive Orders Trump signed had anything to do with building camps for journalists.

