Executive Traction: Democrat Defending Biden Receives Rare Factual Slapdown from WaPo ‘Journalist’

President Donald Trump was a whirlwind of energy Monday. We don’t think he ever took a break. In the evening he made it back to the Oval Office. That’s where he signed Executive Orders for 47 minutes. He did this while simultaneously answering questions from the press on several topics.

Here’s the video proving it all. Watch this when you get a chance. But, the real story continues below the video - this is just the setup.

Matt Viser is with The Washington Post. He posted about Trump’s Oval Office Executive Order marathon and simply noted President Biden basically never did the same. (READ)

President Trump sits and takes question after question from reporters in the Oval Office, something that almost never happened with President Biden. — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 21, 2025

Viser reported the truth. We’re just as surprised as you are, but it happened.

Well, that didn’t sit well for Biden campaigner, Chris D Jackson. He ignorantly proclaimed that President Joe Biden had done the same.(WATCH)

Literally did the same thing on his first day. pic.twitter.com/Tn69jpDksr — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 21, 2025

That’s when Matt Viser, in a rare journalistic moment, delivered the deadly truth. So deadly, we wanted to report a murder!

And… BOOM!

The transcript from that day indicates Biden spoke for less than 3 minutes and took 1 question. — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 21, 2025

Yes, Biden spoke for a mere three minutes and took one measly question. Again, Trump answered questions for 47 straight minutes!

Trump supporters were naturally happy to acknowledge that Trump easily did what Biden could never do, while taking potshots at Jackson.

Rather impressive, wasn’t it. Trump was on camera and on microphone since sunrise this morning. He was giving play-by-play calls on each executive order he signed. Other presidents, I’ll leave them unnamed, could never possibly do this. — Proud American (@JimSTruthBTold) January 21, 2025

He “literally” did not do the same thing. — Josh Smith (@joshedsmith) January 21, 2025

Haha nice try loser — Alex Ford (@A_Ford26) January 21, 2025

Sorry Chrissy. Your time for spreading BS is over! — Dave Arnold (@davearnold1985) January 21, 2025

1 question?



What else you got? Because that example sucks. — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) January 21, 2025

Not a single question answered in that video.



Are you naturally this stupid or do you have to work at it? — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) January 21, 2025

You’re coping well Chrissy — maga49erfan (@Maga49ersMaga) January 21, 2025

Of course, one butthurt Democrat didn’t know how to handle a WaPo employee doing actual journalism, something they vehemently abhor. Trump commenters set him straight.

That’s what you’re fixated on tonight? Really? That’s the big news? — ASilverleib (@asilverleib) January 21, 2025

That we have a president who is able to speak intelligently for a sustained period of time, even with people who disagree with him, and without becoming insulting and petty? Yeah, that’s kind of a big deal after the last four years. — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) January 21, 2025

Two factual tweets are a fixation? Tell us you're butthurt without telling us.

Bwahahahahaha — Select O Speed 🇺🇸 (@SelectSpeed) January 21, 2025

Yet another insane Democrat decided to weigh-in, going after Viser.

This is all that matters to you, isn’t it? Will daddy Trump answer my stupid ****ing question?



You will be shouting your ignorant questions while the world burns around you. Begging for answers while you’re marched to the camps. Hope it was worth it. — Bobby FakeName, Esq. (@BobFakeNameEsq) January 21, 2025

When do the camps start? Who will be going? Why? How long will they be held? Will the Supreme Court rule on any of this? Where do you get your information? — Augie and Jaeger: two furry maniacs that own me. (@ctkulp) January 21, 2025

Ahh, we're back to the camps! I remember when they were going to happen 2017-2020. Lost a lot of good folks to those camps. — Darrell Rovell (@DarnRovell) January 21, 2025

Democrats are not handling the first day of Trump’s second presidency well at all. We lost count of the many meltdowns. By the way, none of the dozens of Executive Orders Trump signed had anything to do with building camps for journalists.