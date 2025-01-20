President Trump Starts Inauguration Parade by Honoring Bulter, PA Firefighter Corey Comperatore

Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:00 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It’s a day to celebrate America, freedom, and a returning leader, but President Donald Trump knows it’s also a time to celebrate our nation’s heroes. That’s why Trump chose to honor heroic firefighter, Corey Comperatore, at the start of his Inauguration Day parade. You’ll recall, Comperatore perished after being hit by an assassin’s bullet meant for Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July of 2024.

Here’s the moment of silence for an American hero. (WATCH)

Butler’s first responders from that tragic day also marched in the parade, carrying their fallen member’s jacket.

Commenters stressed the importance of paying tribute to the heroes among us.

Comperatore died using his body to shield his family from gunfire. He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those he loved.

President Donald Trump miraculously survived by turning his head, his would-be assassin’s bullet grazing only his ear. This is the second time Trump has publicly honored Comperatore. His jacket was displayed on stage at the Republican National Convention where Trump also acknowledged his bravery and sacrifice.

