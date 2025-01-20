President Trump Starts Inauguration Parade by Honoring Bulter, PA Firefighter Corey Comperatore

It’s a day to celebrate America, freedom, and a returning leader, but President Donald Trump knows it’s also a time to celebrate our nation’s heroes. That’s why Trump chose to honor heroic firefighter, Corey Comperatore, at the start of his Inauguration Day parade. You’ll recall, Comperatore perished after being hit by an assassin’s bullet meant for Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July of 2024.

Here’s the moment of silence for an American hero. (WATCH)

🚨 The Capital One Arena just had a beautiful moment of silence for Corey Comperatore



They also introduced the HEROES who saved lives at the Butler Rally



Glad to see them get the recognition they deserve. pic.twitter.com/1c7Ef0UfCk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

Corey Comperatore’s jacket marches first in the Inaugural Parade.



We will never forget you, hero. pic.twitter.com/NBdxcWsmrN — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) January 20, 2025

Butler’s first responders from that tragic day also marched in the parade, carrying their fallen member’s jacket.

Commenters stressed the importance of paying tribute to the heroes among us.

The heroes of Butler county are here to pay tribute to Corey Comperatore, who was killed by the assassin who almost killed Trump. A moment’s silence for Corey is held in the arena and his fireman’s jacket is carried in — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 20, 2025

Absolutely, it's heartwarming to see the Capital One Arena honoring Corey Comperatore with a moment of silence. It’s so important that we recognize and pay tribute to the heroes among us, especially those who selflessly saved lives at the Butler Rally. They truly deserve all the… — Gray Matters (@GrayFamily94) January 20, 2025

Actual tears running down my cheek, because anyone who went to any Trump rally could have been the victim of this political violence. Trump survived, but let's never forget who was lost that day. — Flaneuse (@Flaneuse1018331) January 20, 2025

Comperatore died using his body to shield his family from gunfire. He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect those he loved.

I’ll never forget how he shielded his daughter, saving her life. Heroic. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

I had tears watching this. My thoughts with Corey's family and also the others that were hurt during the attempt on Pres Trump's life. — KiwiAusUSA1 🥝🦘🦅 (@KiwiAusUsa1) January 20, 2025

Well deserved! Corey was a patriot and a hero, and will always be remembered as such 🇺🇸 — Ethan Townsend (@TheEthanCode) January 20, 2025

President Donald Trump miraculously survived by turning his head, his would-be assassin’s bullet grazing only his ear. This is the second time Trump has publicly honored Comperatore. His jacket was displayed on stage at the Republican National Convention where Trump also acknowledged his bravery and sacrifice.