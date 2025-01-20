Hakeem Jeffries Suddenly Wants to Work With Trump Because ‘America’s Too Expensive’

After four years of calling Americans stupid for not understanding how super-duper, awesome, wonderful, amazing the Biden economy was, the Democrat Party is changing its tune and saying, ‘everything’s just too darn expensive!’ We wonder how many Dems sustained whiplash for such an unexpected turnaround?

Advertisement

Here’s Hakeem Jeffries trying to sell this sudden revelation. Where’s his neck brace? (WATCH)

After Democrats drove up prices for four years, Hakeem Jeffries has now declared that “America is too expensive.”



Jeffries says the path forward for Democrats is to work with Trump to fix all the cost of living problems they created.



This is actually what they’re going with. pic.twitter.com/aXuKR67LfS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

Maybe Jeffries is now listening to cash-strapped voters, but it certainly makes Democrat messaging look schizophrenic.

“America is too expensive.” No kidding, Hakeem. Maybe sit this one out and let the adults fix it. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 20, 2025

So Biden/Harris inherited a horrible economy



Also Biden/Harris created a booming economy



Also now America is too expensive



I can’t keep up — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

Now we’re getting whiplash!

It looks like they’re trying to pin Biden’s bad economy on Trump once he assumes office. These commenters are familiar with this trick.

Democrats and the media have been setting up the narrative that Trump is inheriting a great economy. In the next few weeks I’m sure they will do a 180 and say Trump wrecked Biden’s great economy. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 20, 2025

See that’s how they pivot. They’ve admitted that Joe was barely a solid at the mental level, and now the economy will be horrible, and week one, all Trumps fault. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) January 20, 2025

Absolutely they will try.



Unfortunately for them, X exists. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

This may have worked in the past, but it’s going to be much harder to pull off with legacy media dominance so severely diminished.

Posters wisely say to not trust Democrats. That’s always good advice.

If Jeffries and the Democrats didn't do anything to fix the prices when Biden was in office, you can be damn sure they will do whatever they can to sabotage Trump 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 20, 2025

try to take credit if there’s near term success



Blame trump if there’s not — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

Jeffries is a known liar, we’ve seen nothing to show he’s changed. He's going to say and do anything he can to look reasonable so the Democrats win seats in the mid-term elections. He simply can’t be trusted.