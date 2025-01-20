Moving Motivation: Border Czar Tom Homan Outlines Plan that Incentivizes Illegal Aliens to...
Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was...
The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmatio...
VIP
A Kind Suggestion: A Touch More Etiquette Could Enrich Our Society
Time Magazine Reveals Trump Cover That’s More Animated than ‘Journalists’ Have Been for...
Stair Force One: President Joe Biden Takes Final Flight Aboard AF1 Before America...
VIP
I Won't Forget Joe Biden
He Isn't Even Out the Door and Politico is Already Re-Remembering Biden's Presidency
AP Parrots Lie That Crime Is Down As It Asks Why People Still...
'Thrilled to Watch Him Go': Conservative Strategist Joey Mannarino Celebrates Biden's Last...
President Trump Unveils Shocking Slate of Executive Orders Set to Shake the Nation...
CAT FIGHT! Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Reveals BRUTAL Nickname for Bitter Jill Biden in...
JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at...
AOC Predicts Doom with 'Authoritarian Government' Alert ... Nation Responds with Collectiv...

Hakeem Jeffries Suddenly Wants to Work With Trump Because ‘America’s Too Expensive’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:00 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

After four years of calling Americans stupid for not understanding how super-duper, awesome, wonderful, amazing the Biden economy was, the Democrat Party is changing its tune and saying, ‘everything’s just too darn expensive!’ We wonder how many Dems sustained whiplash for such an unexpected turnaround?

Advertisement

Here’s Hakeem Jeffries trying to sell this sudden revelation. Where’s his neck brace? (WATCH)

Maybe Jeffries is now listening to cash-strapped voters, but it certainly makes Democrat messaging look schizophrenic.

Now we’re getting whiplash!

It looks like they’re trying to pin Biden’s bad economy on Trump once he assumes office. These commenters are familiar with this trick.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate
Warren Squire
Advertisement

This may have worked in the past, but it’s going to be much harder to pull off with legacy media dominance so severely diminished.

Posters wisely say to not trust Democrats. That’s always good advice.

Jeffries is a known liar, we’ve seen nothing to show he’s changed. He's going to say and do anything he can to look reasonable so the Democrats win seats in the mid-term elections. He simply can’t be trusted.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP FOOD HAKEEM JEFFRIES INFLATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate
Warren Squire
The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmation
Warren Squire
Moving Motivation: Border Czar Tom Homan Outlines Plan that Incentivizes Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport
Warren Squire
Time Magazine Reveals Trump Cover That’s More Animated than ‘Journalists’ Have Been for Four Years
Warren Squire
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker
JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at Voters (Proving Why Dems Lost BIG)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate Warren Squire
Advertisement