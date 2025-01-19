Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes...
Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to...
Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes
Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of...
NBC News' Ken Dilanian Explains Why Merrick Garland Was 'Extremely Well Liked'
VIP
The 'Misinformation' Argument is Officially Dead, and the Equal Rights Amendment Killed It
We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's...
Christopher Rufo Looks Into the Leftist Groups That Could Disrupt the Inauguration
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's...
Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the...
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More...
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
VIP
US Military Sure Like Posting Videos to China's REDNote App
LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Wate...

Into the March of Madness: Freaky Fray Fills Washington’s Streets… with a Few Familiar Faces?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on January 19, 2025
Grand Old Memes

The Democrat Party circus parade rolled into Washington, D.C. on Saturday. There were freaks of every shape and color - even blue! The depressed fray filled our capital’s streets. Yes, the pouty participants looked exactly like you’d expect, but do we see a few familiar faces?

Advertisement

Here’s a snapshot. Why no smiles?

Hey, look Tim Walz made it to Washington after all. Although, we have to say the ‘he/they’ in the pic reminds us of a certain documentary filmmaker from Michigan.

Some commenters swore they spotted a famous sci-fi diva in the picture. Where’s Ruby Rhod? He’d certainly fit in with this crowd, too!

Recommended

Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Others had an otherworldly James Cameron film on their minds.

The march had a kooky resister for every political cause and occasion.

Pretty sure that’s Crockett’s trans cousin, Jazzmen Crockpot.

Here’s a roundup of other comical commenters on X. There’s something for everybody.

Advertisement

The protest march didn’t have the energy of past ones. Managing such a high level of ignorance, confusion and hate must be exhausting for these poor souls. Hopefully, they will use the next four years to get the help they need.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP FAIL LEFTISTS MARCH PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball
Warren Squire
Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes Against Americans
Warren Squire
We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's Lame Attempt to Amend the Constitution
Amy Curtis
Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes
Warren Squire
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector
Amy Curtis
Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of Air Force
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball Warren Squire
Advertisement