Into the March of Madness: Freaky Fray Fills Washington’s Streets… with a Few Familiar Faces?

The Democrat Party circus parade rolled into Washington, D.C. on Saturday. There were freaks of every shape and color - even blue! The depressed fray filled our capital’s streets. Yes, the pouty participants looked exactly like you’d expect, but do we see a few familiar faces?

Here’s a snapshot. Why no smiles?

Trump Resistance March in DC today looks exactly how you'd expect pic.twitter.com/CKMR0IbcPc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2025

Hey, look Tim Walz made it to Washington after all. Although, we have to say the ‘he/they’ in the pic reminds us of a certain documentary filmmaker from Michigan.

Glad they invited mini Michael Moore. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 19, 2025

@adamcarolla calls MM’s “look” as an out of work lesbian trucker.

Seems to fit here too, but might be employed. Who am I trying to kid. Even though it is a Saturday, I doubt there are many workers there who are positive on the input taxes vs usage of services — Awake at 7 (@Not_Sure2015) January 19, 2025

Michael Less? — DrOofinGoofin (@DrOofinGoofin) January 19, 2025

Some commenters swore they spotted a famous sci-fi diva in the picture. Where’s Ruby Rhod? He’d certainly fit in with this crowd, too!

That singer from the 5th element even showed up, and stood next to Temu Michael Moore pic.twitter.com/6HJxU59nJT — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) January 19, 2025

Is that the Diva from “The Fifth Element”? — Some Pilot (@adashofsky) January 19, 2025

Others had an otherworldly James Cameron film on their minds.

I don’t remember seeing this in Avatar pic.twitter.com/KW4NOdTc5h — SHAUN (@speakerofjungle) January 19, 2025

Upcoming Avatar 3... The way of ice and crying 😂 — Dave Legacy (@DavidWo01357244) January 19, 2025

The march had a kooky resister for every political cause and occasion.

Clown World Mental Illness



-You have a blue Smurf..

-You have a "trust black" sign surrounded by confused white liberal women..

-You have a Gorlock the Destroyer with a wig..



What in the f*ck am I watching 🤣 — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) January 19, 2025

Jasmine Crockett looks a little bloated. pic.twitter.com/B9zqPS62LU — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 19, 2025

Pretty sure that’s Crockett’s trans cousin, Jazzmen Crockpot.

Here’s a roundup of other comical commenters on X. There’s something for everybody.

Looks like the cast of a Netflix reboot. pic.twitter.com/DYQ088BoFw — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) January 19, 2025

Low energy. Sad. They just can't get up to the same level of visceral hatred that they used to aspire to. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) January 19, 2025

😂I get a rash looking at that photo! — George (@GeorgeHQ_X) January 19, 2025

That’s a lotta student loan forgiveness right there — Port Politics (@PortPolitics1) January 19, 2025

All the usual suspects! Covid cultists wearing masks, Mentally ill LGBTQ cultists, non-binary “persons of color”, 450 pound persons, and a whole host of other clowns! — Angry Trumper (@AngryTrumper) January 19, 2025

They can have their march, Trump will still be President on Monday. — Chris (@chris_ca31) January 19, 2025

The protest march didn’t have the energy of past ones. Managing such a high level of ignorance, confusion and hate must be exhausting for these poor souls. Hopefully, they will use the next four years to get the help they need.