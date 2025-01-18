Second City, First Deportations: Trump’s Illegal Alien Crackdown Hits Chicago on Tuesday

Looks like mass deportations are blowing into the Windy City on Tuesday. Border Czar Tom Homan didn’t lie when he said ‘Day One’ means Day One.

Here’s Homan laying it all out last month in Chicago. (WATCH)

Advertisement

🚨Today, WSJ reports large-scale deportations will begin in Chicago on January 21.



On December 9, Tom Homan warned that deportations would “begin right here in Chicago, Illinois."



Seems that Homan is a man of his word.



“If your mayor doesn’t want to help, he can step aside.… pic.twitter.com/7IhMKNipJS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

Both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post say to expect something big in Chicago the day after Inauguration Day.

Raids starting on Tuesday? Someone’s clearly not wasting their second term on brunch meetings. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 18, 2025

With the amount that has to be accomplished i am not surprised — Christine Teresa (@chrisnoonan54) January 18, 2025

“Shock and awe" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

This will be the first test of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans to turn back the tide of illegal immigration.

Don’t be surprised if Democrat leaders, who put illegal aliens over American citizens, resist enforcement of the law.

I hope to hell the mayor of Chicago resists.



Homan can make an example of him for all the other loony governors harboring illegals. — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) January 18, 2025

Someone is going to want to be a Resistance Hero. That’s coming. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

Brandon Johnson just might be our man. — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) January 18, 2025

Agreed, but sadly some of the moon-bat mayors & governors will wear it as a badge of honor. — Masshole (@WillWil39025678) January 18, 2025

Hopefully, these ‘resistance leaders’ will soon be wearing prison orange.

Along with deportations, Homan’s teams will be looking for foreign children who have been sex-trafficked into America. (WATCH)

What about all of the children who are unaccounted for? pic.twitter.com/jUvMsL2Q0Z — Nick (@nofiltersnick) January 18, 2025

Homan has repeatedly, emotionally gone on record that this is a priority. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

As it should be. We need to bring common sense back — Nick (@nofiltersnick) January 18, 2025

Advertisement

Commenters say Trump’s been planning for this four years. He now has the people in place to get it done.

We are not screwing around this time. It’s not 2016. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 18, 2025

Yep! Trumps not a newbie anymore! Nor the new kid in town novice & he’s had 4 extra yrs to study these fools. Let the games begin! Hoorah! 🥳 — JonnyB (@JonnysBak) January 18, 2025

Blue jurisdictions are about to find that out. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

Of all Trump’s promises this is the one that will be the most interesting to watch play out. Illegal immigration has been essentially ignored for decades, leaders did not have the will or backbone to act. Trump appears to be the first. We’ll soon see, starting Tuesday.