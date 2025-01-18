Time Magazine Endorses Forest Bathing and Communal Crying for Emotional Dems on Inaugurati...
Second City, First Deportations: Trump’s Illegal Alien Crackdown Hits Chicago on Tuesday

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:28 AM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Looks like mass deportations are blowing into the Windy City on Tuesday. Border Czar Tom Homan didn’t lie when he said ‘Day One’ means Day One. 

Here’s Homan laying it all out last month in Chicago. (WATCH)

Both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post say to expect something big in Chicago the day after Inauguration Day.

This will be the first test of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans to turn back the tide of illegal immigration.

Don’t be surprised if Democrat leaders, who put illegal aliens over American citizens, resist enforcement of the law.

Hopefully, these ‘resistance leaders’ will soon be wearing prison orange.

Along with deportations, Homan’s teams will be looking for foreign children who have been sex-trafficked into America. (WATCH)

Commenters say Trump’s been planning for this four years. He now has the people in place to get it done.

Of all Trump’s promises this is the one that will be the most interesting to watch play out. Illegal immigration has been essentially ignored for decades, leaders did not have the will or backbone to act. Trump appears to be the first. We’ll soon see, starting Tuesday.

Tags: CHICAGO DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

