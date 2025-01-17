Second City, First Deportations: Trump’s Illegal Alien Crackdown Hits Chicago on Tuesday
Time Magazine Endorses Forest Bathing and Communal Crying for Emotional Dems on Inauguration Day

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:40 PM on January 17, 2025
Twitter

We swear Democrats should have a ‘fragile’ sticker in stenciled letters stuck to their chests. President-Elect Donald Trump is being sworn in on Monday and the Democrats at Time Magazine have published eleven ways to avoid dealing with reality… er, we mean spiraling on Inauguration Day.

Start here. (READ)

We have questions. Let’s start with the most obvious: what the heck is ‘forest bathing’ and should Democrats bring pine-scented soap?

Thank goodness! Why do they have to come up with ridiculous terms and phrases to describe normal things?

Yes, the Time Magazine article is real. But, the editors did have to make a change to it. Keep reading to find out.

Now, that’s too funny!

Of course, this article proves Democrats want to continue infantilizing their voters. This goes a long way towards explaining why so many of them act like children. Communal crying, seriously?

To its credit the article does recommend things like volunteering, exercising, catching performances, and other calming activities. But, these are things one should already be doing to maintain good mental health. It’s not even Monday yet and we just saw some naked Democrats run into the forest. Probably late for their communal crying session. Tears will help prevent wildfires, so it’s not all bad.

Tags: DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY LEFTISTS MENTAL HEALTH

