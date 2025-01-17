Time Magazine Endorses Forest Bathing and Communal Crying for Emotional Dems on Inauguration Day

We swear Democrats should have a ‘fragile’ sticker in stenciled letters stuck to their chests. President-Elect Donald Trump is being sworn in on Monday and the Democrats at Time Magazine have published eleven ways to avoid dealing with reality… er, we mean spiraling on Inauguration Day.

"11 ways to avoid spiraling on Inauguration Day" includes "forest bathing" and communal crying.



1. Democrats are so weird. 😂😂😂

We have questions. Let’s start with the most obvious: what the heck is ‘forest bathing’ and should Democrats bring pine-scented soap?

The heII is forest bathing?! — Gabrielle Clark (@GabsClark5) January 17, 2025

All I know is I already feel bad for the trees. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 17, 2025

I’m trying to picture what it might be and it’s not good🤣 — Sarah Spencer (@spencer_e2553) January 17, 2025

It’s a Japanese thing called shinrin-yoku. Basically a walk in the woods, no disrobing required. — Just Pray! (@March111992) January 17, 2025

Thank goodness! Why do they have to come up with ridiculous terms and phrases to describe normal things?

It’s a really stupid term for going on a walk in the woods. — what is going on?! (@RCombs8883) January 17, 2025

Also known is walking in the woods. Literally. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) January 17, 2025

Forest bathing, e.g. spending some time "touching grass" is a fine thing. It's nice to go for a walk in the woods, take some time to look and notice things. It's good for you.



Being triggered to "spiraling" because of a presidential inauguration? That's a separate issue. — Zen Den's Haiku and Non Sequitur Emporium (@ruffingd) January 17, 2025

Yes, the Time Magazine article is real. But, the editors did have to make a change to it. Keep reading to find out.

That’s real?? I know somewhere in my heart I’m supposed to feel for these people and this insanity, but I just can’t help laughing at this! — Auri Everlost (@AuriEverlost) January 17, 2025

Yes, it’s sadly real. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 17, 2025

They were getting railed so badly, they changed the title of the article. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RxGrvJT5Cx — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) January 17, 2025

Now, that’s too funny!

Of course, this article proves Democrats want to continue infantilizing their voters. This goes a long way towards explaining why so many of them act like children. Communal crying, seriously?

It's very intentional. Time Magazine is legitimizing the "trauma" felt by the left. There have been other trauma legitimizing campaigns especially since Nov. 5th. The left uses any setback as an opportunity to consolidate loyalty of their cult members to strengthen their power… — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) January 17, 2025

So sad. The era of crying rooms, safe spaces, and cuddling to emotional cripples is coming to an end. What will they do? How will they survive? Is there no justice for those who are emotionally needier than everyone else? — Save Our Democracy (@SaveOurDemocr13) January 17, 2025

To its credit the article does recommend things like volunteering, exercising, catching performances, and other calming activities. But, these are things one should already be doing to maintain good mental health. It’s not even Monday yet and we just saw some naked Democrats run into the forest. Probably late for their communal crying session. Tears will help prevent wildfires, so it’s not all bad.