CNN Tries Rearranging Desk Chairs to Save Sinking Flagship Cable ‘News’ Network

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The captains at Warner Bros Discovery are rearranging anchor chairs on the deck of cable’s sinking flagship ‘news’ network. TV veteran, Wolf Blitzer, is leaving his nighttime show to co-host a morning show with Pamela Brown. Jim Acosta and Kasie Hunt could be bounced from their current time slots as well. Oh, no!

Here’s more. (READ)

Commenters note 76-year-old Wolf Blitzer will bring a much-needed spark of youthfulness to CNN’s stodgy morning programming.

Okay, the youthfulness comment was a joke. Blitzer’s getting paid millions, but the guy should retire.

Some wonder if the time change is to accommodate Blitzer’s advancing age.

Of course, all this pointless anchor shuffling will do nothing for CNN’s ratings.

‘CNN, is that still around?’ CNN is a sinking ship on no one’s radar.

Conservative viewers left CNN years ago because of the lies and bias. They’re never coming back. CNN’s Democrat base is leaving now because they blame the network for not doing enough to stop President-Elect Donald Trump. Young viewers will never tune in, old viewers are dying off. There’s no hope for this sinking ship. But, congrats, Wolf!

Tags: CNN FAIL FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS

