CNN Tries Rearranging Desk Chairs to Save Sinking Flagship Cable ‘News’ Network

The captains at Warner Bros Discovery are rearranging anchor chairs on the deck of cable’s sinking flagship ‘news’ network. TV veteran, Wolf Blitzer, is leaving his nighttime show to co-host a morning show with Pamela Brown. Jim Acosta and Kasie Hunt could be bounced from their current time slots as well. Oh, no!

CNN to shift Wolf Blitzer to mornings in massive shakeup at embattled network: report https://t.co/cjk3oUlSG9 pic.twitter.com/TQJEt8GerD — New York Post (@nypost) January 16, 2025

Commenters note 76-year-old Wolf Blitzer will bring a much-needed spark of youthfulness to CNN’s stodgy morning programming.

Wolf will kick it old school by using his 32 inch black and White TV and the UHF Aatenna will become the new @CNN Logo — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) January 16, 2025

Okay, the youthfulness comment was a joke. Blitzer’s getting paid millions, but the guy should retire.

Some wonder if the time change is to accommodate Blitzer’s advancing age.

And when you can no longer stay up past 7:30 — MAGA Cousin Eddie🇺🇸💊🗽 (@Swamphater16) January 16, 2025

To be fair Wolfe can't stay up past 4 or 5 pm so there's that — Ron Hubbard (@ronhubbard1606) January 16, 2025

Of course, all this pointless anchor shuffling will do nothing for CNN’s ratings.

CNN's shakeup is just rearranging the deck chairs on a sinking ship. Moving Blitzer to mornings won't save them; they're too far left. Cutting Acosta? About time, but it's too little too late for a network that's lost all credibility with conservatives. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) January 16, 2025

so the lefty morons are rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic ...... who cares ? — Dr. MD 🇺🇸 (@eagleattax) January 16, 2025

I’m sure this will change everything for CNN and this will fix their distaster ratings. — Your Friend, Cletus (@DoctorCletus) January 16, 2025

‘CNN, is that still around?’ CNN is a sinking ship on no one’s radar.

Does anyone still watch CNN?

I haven't in about 15 years. — mda (@mda54950011) January 16, 2025

Huh? I thought Jim vacated years ago. Shows how much I watch... this is CNN right? — The Darkest Expanse (@VEventHorizonV) January 16, 2025

Not gonna lie, I wasnt aware Wolf was even still on TV — Chris For the Win (@superninerfan74) January 16, 2025

Get rid of them



Start over



Save money and the network



We will give the new a chance…

But wolf, Burnett , costa all need to go — dan capozzi (@dancapozzi1) January 16, 2025

They need to really shake it up and stop doing Fake News. Firing 90% of your on air talent, wouldn’t hurt — TPC (@TimChap56) January 16, 2025

Conservative viewers left CNN years ago because of the lies and bias. They’re never coming back. CNN’s Democrat base is leaving now because they blame the network for not doing enough to stop President-Elect Donald Trump. Young viewers will never tune in, old viewers are dying off. There’s no hope for this sinking ship. But, congrats, Wolf!