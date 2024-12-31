Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They...
Joe Biden's Presidency Is a Cancer on America's Body Politic

Pane-ful Shopping: Los Angeles Grocery Store Has Entire Section of Items in Glass Cage

Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Theft has become so bad in California one Los Angeles grocery store now has an entire section enclosed in glass. It’s basically its own store within the store. 

Check it out. (WATCH)

This ridiculous pain-in-the-glass ‘solution’ has many posters giving up on the Golden State.

That things have gotten this bad, also explains why residents in California are heading out of the state for places where sanity reigns.

Basically, avoid blue states and blue cities.

It really feels like we’re regressing in some parts of the country. Look what some commenters are suggesting.

We’re already experiencing this on some level. We now have groceries delivered to our homes or we place grocery orders online and then park outside the store while employees bring them to our vehicles. But, that’s voluntary. There is something particularly irksome of going into a store where most items are behind glass and you’re treated like a criminal. It’s a level of distrust that shouldn’t exist in a civilized society.

