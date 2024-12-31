Pane-ful Shopping: Los Angeles Grocery Store Has Entire Section of Items in Glass Cage

Theft has become so bad in California one Los Angeles grocery store now has an entire section enclosed in glass. It’s basically its own store within the store.

This store in LA now has an entire aisle in a glass cage. You can only exit after the item taken is stamped. pic.twitter.com/OwsZjKZzpE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 30, 2024

This ridiculous pain-in-the-glass ‘solution’ has many posters giving up on the Golden State.

The people of California should feel ashamed that they have allowed this madness to reach this point. If they don't elect a GOP governor in '26, the U.S. should expel them from the Union, as their voting preferences imperil the United States — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) December 30, 2024

They could build walls around LA, SF, Oakland etc and make them pay for it? As a negotiated solution — Haakon (@rimcrater) December 30, 2024

F California they voted for that. — Sherman Lin (@ShermanLin11) December 31, 2024

That things have gotten this bad, also explains why residents in California are heading out of the state for places where sanity reigns.

CA wonders why people are fleeing their cities. Nobody with a lick of sense sees this and thinks living there would be a great idea. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 30, 2024

Unfortunately a lot of stores all over the country are going to this.



Biden’s soft on crime policies caused this.



Hopefully when Trump brings back law and order, things will change.



Criminals need to know there will be consequences to their actions. — Katherine R (@beachgalkar) December 30, 2024

That's what happens when you legalize shoplifting. I could never live there. If I absolutely had to I guess I would have to order everything online — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) December 31, 2024

That’s how bad our crime rate is here!!! Newsom has run this place into the ground! — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) December 30, 2024

Basically, avoid blue states and blue cities.

It really feels like we’re regressing in some parts of the country. Look what some commenters are suggesting.

I'm waiting for stores to go the way of the old catalog stores where you have to give them the list of items you want. Someone goes and collects the items while you pay for those items and then once you have paid then you get your items. — Casey k (@CaseykinNC) December 31, 2024

Grocery stores in L.A. should go back 100 years to the way they used to be. You gave a grocer a list and he filled it for you. pic.twitter.com/AZi5M6sxAZ — the guy w/ the beard (@SamWoodward) December 31, 2024

We’re already experiencing this on some level. We now have groceries delivered to our homes or we place grocery orders online and then park outside the store while employees bring them to our vehicles. But, that’s voluntary. There is something particularly irksome of going into a store where most items are behind glass and you’re treated like a criminal. It’s a level of distrust that shouldn’t exist in a civilized society.