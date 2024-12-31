Pane-ful Shopping: Los Angeles Grocery Store Has Entire Section of Items in Glass...
Peter Daou: Any Decent Moral Code Aligns You With the Oppressed and Weak
Wajahat Ali Argues That Unlike Trump, Kamala Harris Had a Plan to Tackle...
Greg Gutfeld Outs 'The Blob' Trying to Smear Elon Musk as a Security...
Four Politico Writers Discuss How Trump Has Americans Turning Away From Liberal Values
Here's a Compilation of People Calling Joe Biden 'At the Top of His...
There's Always a Tweet: The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson ‘Eulogizes’ Jimmy Carter
Really? Gov. Kevin Stitt Reportedly Announces Conditions for Graduating, Including Joining...
Joe Biden's Presidency Is a Cancer on America's Body Politic

Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They Block Deportations

Warren Squire  |  3:00 AM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File

Border Patrol Union President Paul Perez is warning California sanctuary cities to take President-Elect Donald Trump and ‘border czar’ Tom Homan at their word when it comes to illegal alien deportations. Neither man is messing around.

Let’s have a listen. (WATCH)

Many commenters hope Homan is quick to arrest any local or state officials who dare to obstruct the federal government from fulfilling its duties to round up illegal aliens.

A few arrests will go a long way towards showing officials what will happen if they chose illegal aliens over the law.

Homan has explained that ‘Day One’ means Day One when it comes to deportations. (WATCH)

Homan has made very clear the law will be enforced whether Democrats cooperate or not.

Democrats are used to flaunting immigration laws because feckless officials have never pressed the issue. Posters expect a few arrests of sanctuary city officials will make others fall in line to avoid embarrassment and possible prison time. Day One starts on Inauguration Day which is January 20, 2025.

