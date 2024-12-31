Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They Block Deportations

Border Patrol Union President Paul Perez is warning California sanctuary cities to take President-Elect Donald Trump and ‘border czar’ Tom Homan at their word when it comes to illegal alien deportations. Neither man is messing around.

Let’s have a listen. (WATCH)

🚨Border Patrol Union President warns CA cities to not block ICE: “Take President Trump and his administration at their word."



PAUL PEREZ: "They're going to do the job of protecting Americans. And so it would be incumbent upon those sanctuary cities and jurisdictions to… pic.twitter.com/k6B7KHOqBQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 31, 2024

Many commenters hope Homan is quick to arrest any local or state officials who dare to obstruct the federal government from fulfilling its duties to round up illegal aliens.

A few arrests will go a long way towards showing officials what will happen if they chose illegal aliens over the law.

Homan has explained that ‘Day One’ means Day One when it comes to deportations. (WATCH)

🚨Tom Homan makes clear that ICE will be conducting deportation operations as soon as Trump is sworn in:



“We’ll be ready to launch the day of the inauguration."



"Day one will there will be ICE officers across the country will be out on the streets. The priority right out of the… pic.twitter.com/cfNxoXHXBs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

Homan has made very clear the law will be enforced whether Democrats cooperate or not.

Democrats are used to flaunting immigration laws because feckless officials have never pressed the issue. Posters expect a few arrests of sanctuary city officials will make others fall in line to avoid embarrassment and possible prison time. Day One starts on Inauguration Day which is January 20, 2025.