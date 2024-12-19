Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It Is, Senator!

As expected, several Democrats like Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy despise being held accountable for their taxpayer abuse. As a result, they are targeting Elon Musk for sharing the will of the voters. Murphy is specifically going after Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and asking if it’s ‘legitimate’ or not. Yes, it is.

Chris Murphy: Why are Democrats acting as if DOGE is "legitimate"? https://t.co/fp9GG2lKD3 — The Hill (@thehill) December 19, 2024

DOGE is outside of the government, and is an unpaid advisory board of sorts. It is not beholden to government influence and bribes.

Posters see this clearly.

Chris Murphy is not accustomed to advisory boards that are not paid, staffed by friends and donors, and completely useless in purpose and effect. I can understand his utter confusion. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) December 19, 2024

Yeah, they’re so useless in purpose & effect that they’re preventing this pork-filled omnibus bill from passing!!! They are informing the American people of the back-handed workings of our government-& the American people welcome the transparency. This is why we voted for Trump! — A G (@AG16665055) December 19, 2024

Unlike other ‘advisory boards,’ DOGE is tasked with saving taxpayer money, not spending it. You can see why this so upsetting to career politicians.

‘Journalists’ and several of their fellow Democrats are incensed the American public is now well-informed about what is happening on Capitol Hill, despite their best combined efforts to conceal it. This is why they hate X and DOGE.

What DOGE is doing is helping to educate citizens on the corruption and theft of our tax dollars — Truth Seek✨ (@TruthSeek427391) December 19, 2024

X is the voice of DOGE.



Probably need to start listening to Americans. — Ken Herzberg (@HerzbergKen) December 19, 2024

Because DOGE amplifies and makes known the legitimate will of the American people. Thanks for asking. — SeaWolfe (@SeaSunWolfe) December 19, 2024

So, advocating for government efficiency isn't legitimate? — These Times (@politicsfan1776) December 19, 2024

Posters have perfectly summed up what Murphy and his ilk are really saying.

The truth is revealed!

@ChrisMurphyCT: Why aren’t voters being hoodwinked by our attacks? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 19, 2024

Why are Democrats acting like the will of the people is ‘legitimate’? — Tommy Hill (@MerkazoidDuff) December 19, 2024

"Why are Democrats acting as if the voice of the people is legitimate?" — Daniel (@AboutDmnTime) December 19, 2024

lol these people are used to being unquestioned American royalty — Garrettx🇺🇸 (@GXvictory) December 19, 2024

Elected officials of both parties are used to being distant and unquestioned by the majority of their constituents. Elon Musk, X and DOGE allow voters to look over the shoulders of their elected officials and tell them in real time when they are ignoring their obligations. Most of them hate it. Tough.