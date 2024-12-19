Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says the New 116-Page Spending Bill Is 'Laughable'
A Symbol of Hope: Director James Gunn Drops Superman Trailer to Kryp-TONS of...
Who Did 'Trump Is Musk's Puppet' Better? Maxwell Frost or Jasmine Crockett?
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets...
Chris Cillizza Apologizes for Not Questioning Biden’s Health Enough
New Spending Bill Is Only 116 Pages
Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With...
ABOUT TIME: FAA Finally Threatens to Use Deadly Force on NJ Drones, Citing...
POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed...
'Incredibly Sad List': Poll Shows Top 15 Dems for Party's 2028 Nomination (JD...
ACLU Goes All in on Trans Activism, Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Violent...
You Should Be Mad As Hell
Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading...
The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally...

Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It Is, Senator!

Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on December 19, 2024
Twitchy

As expected, several Democrats like Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy despise being held accountable for their taxpayer abuse. As a result, they are targeting Elon Musk for sharing the will of the voters. Murphy is specifically going after Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and asking if it’s ‘legitimate’ or not. Yes, it is.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

DOGE is outside of the government, and is an unpaid advisory board of sorts. It is not beholden to government influence and bribes.

Posters see this clearly.

Unlike other ‘advisory boards,’ DOGE is tasked with saving taxpayer money, not spending it. You can see why this so upsetting to career politicians.

‘Journalists’ and several of their fellow Democrats are incensed the American public is now well-informed about what is happening on Capitol Hill, despite their best combined efforts to conceal it. This is why they hate X and DOGE.

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets Civics Lesson Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Posters have perfectly summed up what Murphy and his ilk are really saying.

The truth is revealed!

Elected officials of both parties are used to being distant and unquestioned by the majority of their constituents. Elon Musk, X and DOGE allow voters to look over the shoulders of their elected officials and tell them in real time when they are ignoring their obligations. Most of them hate it. Tough.

Tags: BILL CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FUNDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets Civics Lesson Instead
Amy Curtis
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says the New 116-Page Spending Bill Is 'Laughable'
Brett T.
A Symbol of Hope: Director James Gunn Drops Superman Trailer to Kryp-TONS of Hype
Amy Curtis
Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme
Amy Curtis
Chris Cillizza Apologizes for Not Questioning Biden’s Health Enough
Brett T.
POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed Spending Bill APART
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Snarkily Asks What Branch of Government Elon Works for, Gets Civics Lesson Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement