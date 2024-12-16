Trophy Treat: Pop-Tarts Unwraps Tasty Toasty College Football Bowl Prize

January 6 Committee Democrat Won’t Refuse Biden Pardon Despite Saying He Broke No...
Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is a college football matchup in Orlando, Florida. The trophy that will be awarded to the victor of that game was unwrapped today. You can say the trophy was a treat for the eyes and the taste buds.

This is pretty cool. (WATCH)

We wonder if this is the first trophy that has to be plugged in.

Commenters on X were excited the trophy served other functions than just looking cool in a display case.

The toasting trophy can be quite a surprise for the uninitiated.

The Pop-Tarts team really went all out. They even included the foil wrapper that encloses the tasty treats inside the box.

Of course, some people were worried about Robert F Kennedy, Jr. hearing about the trophy and going MAHA on it.

One poster says this really sets the bar high for other bowl trophies.

We do! Of course, we’re going to have to hire someone to build shelf space large enough to hold it. Just don’t let RFK, Jr. find out. The Pop- Tarts Bowl is December 28 in Orlando. The game features Iowa State and Miami.

Tags: COLLEGE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FOOD FOOTBALL FUNNY MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

