Trophy Treat: Pop-Tarts Unwraps Tasty Toasty College Football Bowl Prize

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is a college football matchup in Orlando, Florida. The trophy that will be awarded to the victor of that game was unwrapped today. You can say the trophy was a treat for the eyes and the taste buds.

This is pretty cool. (WATCH)

This is amazing, the Pop Tarts bowl trophy has a working toaster inside so it can toast pop tarts. pic.twitter.com/PUxYdn80Pl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 16, 2024

We wonder if this is the first trophy that has to be plugged in.

Commenters on X were excited the trophy served other functions than just looking cool in a display case.

Finally, a trophy that can actually cook — unlike half the offensive coordinators who’ll be competing for it. — Derek Neighbors (@dneighbors) December 16, 2024

That’s an awesome twist! The Pop Tarts Bowl trophy not only celebrates the game but also has a working toaster inside to toast Pop Tarts. Perfect for a sweet touch to the victory celebration! — NOAH BRYAN (@Noah_bryan67) December 16, 2024

The toasting trophy can be quite a surprise for the uninitiated.

It’s a working toaster alright! The dude seriously startled when the pop tarts came out of the toaster! 🤣🤣🤣 — 07champs20&24 (@07champs2020) December 16, 2024

Them pop tarts scared Bro — Stemp (@Stempdizz) December 16, 2024

The Pop-Tarts team really went all out. They even included the foil wrapper that encloses the tasty treats inside the box.

THEY EVEN DID THE FOIL



This is so on brand and I’m here for all of it! — Shea Sullivan (@sheabsullivan) December 16, 2024

I also like the encrusted silver Pop Tarts on the trophy itself. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) December 16, 2024

That would look great on your kitchen counter next to the coffee machine. — Scott J Mira (@ScottJMira) December 16, 2024

Of course, some people were worried about Robert F Kennedy, Jr. hearing about the trophy and going MAHA on it.

What are they going to do when they can’t meet the new regs keeping poison out of our food supply? MAKE POP-TARTS GREAT AGAIN! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/qPkdd8dCR4 — ChristopherZen (@chnZen22) December 16, 2024

RFK Jr. wouldn't agree. — 🇺🇸 Don Goyo (He/Haw) 🇺🇸 (@GSCollins99) December 16, 2024

@RobertKennedyJr aren’t we getting rid of unhealthy pop tarts? — nicolbak 🇺🇸 (@StarsStripesUS) December 16, 2024

One poster says this really sets the bar high for other bowl trophies.

This should now be considered the bare minimum in the world of bowl trophies with actual functions. Take note, other bowls. — Gainfully Employed (@HasJobAndBennys) December 16, 2024

isnt that kind of an insult to the Proper Trophy community?

i mean…who wants to display a toaster on the mantle? — Eds Agent (@RForeskin29803) December 16, 2024

We do! Of course, we’re going to have to hire someone to build shelf space large enough to hold it. Just don’t let RFK, Jr. find out. The Pop- Tarts Bowl is December 28 in Orlando. The game features Iowa State and Miami.