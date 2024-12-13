Markey’s Malarkey: Dem Senator Wants Biden to Strip Trump’s Power to Launch Nuclear...
Kamala Reheats ‘Bring Your Own Dish’ Joke in Stale Stand-Up Routine
Blaze News: Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Should Not Have Been Employed on...
PolitiFact Disputes Donald Trump's Claim of the Most Secure Border We've Ever Had
VIP
UCLA Student Who Voted for Trump Kicked Out of Class for Being a...
Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the...
NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item
ABC News Reporter Says IG Report Refutes the 'Fedsurrection' Narrative From the 'Far...
John Kirby Says Government Has Not Been Able to Corroborate Any 'Reported' Drone...
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in...
Whoopi Goldberg Says RFK Jr. Is Setting People Up for Fat Shaming
FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinforma...
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Man...
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People...

Gladiator Rock Tour! Featuring Heavy Metal Artists: Toto, Christopher Cross and Men at Work (Huh?)

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo, File

There’s an upcoming concert tour featuring Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men at Work. If you didn’t know these artists and went solely by the tour’s promotional poster, you would think these were hard rock or heavy metal artists. Judging by the poster, you’re less likely to get caught between the moon and New York City and more likely to be cut there. The aggressive ad appears to be more inspired by the movie Gladiator than Toto’s ‘Africa’ or Men at Work’s cheerful and bouncy ‘Land Down Under.’

Advertisement

Here’s the poster. (CLICK POST)

The yacht rock stylings of Christopher Cross remind you of being in a sail boat, not action movies or slaying monsters while playing Dungeons and Dragons.

These commenters can’t help but laugh.

We do like that countries of the world theme.

Christopher Cross is a talented singer and guitar player, no doubt. But, we associate him with his hit song ‘Ride Like the Wind’, not ‘The Ride of the Valkyries.’ But, the song does feature a tasty solo.

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Sorry, we’re picturing Michael McDonald singing backing vocals while slaying cave trolls.

One Internet historian wants commenters to know thatToto is named after a sword, not Dorothy’s cute dog. So the sword-themed poster has precedent.

We do love those Toto album covers, but none were ever dark and foreboding like this tour poster.

Some are saying the ad promises a musical experience that it cannot deliver.

Advertisement

We’re hoping that 80s teen sensations, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, go on tour and hire the same promoters. Who wouldn’t want to see a poster of them drinking blood from the skulls of the Orcs they’ve just slain.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Blaze News: Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Should Not Have Been Employed on January 6
Brett T.
Markey’s Malarkey: Dem Senator Wants Biden to Strip Trump’s Power to Launch Nuclear Arsenal
Warren Squire
Kamala Reheats ‘Bring Your Own Dish’ Joke in Stale Stand-Up Routine
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it!
Warren Squire
FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinformation’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement