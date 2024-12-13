Gladiator Rock Tour! Featuring Heavy Metal Artists: Toto, Christopher Cross and Men at Work (Huh?)

There’s an upcoming concert tour featuring Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men at Work. If you didn’t know these artists and went solely by the tour’s promotional poster, you would think these were hard rock or heavy metal artists. Judging by the poster, you’re less likely to get caught between the moon and New York City and more likely to be cut there. The aggressive ad appears to be more inspired by the movie Gladiator than Toto’s ‘Africa’ or Men at Work’s cheerful and bouncy ‘Land Down Under.’

Here’s the poster. (CLICK POST)

This is an astonishingly aggressive poster for this lineup pic.twitter.com/PFsgpl9idc — Hans Fiene 🦬 (@HansFiene) December 12, 2024

The yacht rock stylings of Christopher Cross remind you of being in a sail boat, not action movies or slaying monsters while playing Dungeons and Dragons.

These commenters can’t help but laugh.

Me and the boys are gonna slay some orcs and then drink mimosas while listening to "Sailing" — Hans Fiene 🦬 (@HansFiene) December 12, 2024

Yacht rock as action screenplay: "It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you! There's nothin' that a hundred men or more could ever do." — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) December 12, 2024

Christopher Cross: running to Mexico



Toto: blessing the rains in Africa



Men At Work: living in Australia — David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) December 12, 2024

We do like that countries of the world theme.

Christopher Cross is a talented singer and guitar player, no doubt. But, we associate him with his hit song ‘Ride Like the Wind’, not ‘The Ride of the Valkyries.’ But, the song does feature a tasty solo.

This poster primarily represents the somewhat buried guitar solo that Christopher Cross plays at the end of “Ride Like the Wind.” — David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) December 12, 2024

Riding like the wind to be free again! — CJ Vasta (@Eggleston1337) December 12, 2024

Can't spell "orcs" without C-R-O-S (S) — Yer buddy Don (@prayerborne) December 12, 2024

Actual lol.



🎶saiiiiiiiling… takes me awaaaaaaay… TO KILL THE MONGOLS…🎶 — Drew Shirley Speaks (@realdrewshirley) December 12, 2024

Sorry, we’re picturing Michael McDonald singing backing vocals while slaying cave trolls.

One Internet historian wants commenters to know thatToto is named after a sword, not Dorothy’s cute dog. So the sword-themed poster has precedent.

The band was named after a medieval sword. https://t.co/L4mZexzdhz — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 12, 2024

They sound like a butterknife, tho — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 12, 2024

This sword is wishcasting when it comes to their music. pic.twitter.com/fljg5GLGAU — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 12, 2024

Those album covers are awesome though. — Chris Sandvick (@ChrisSandvick) December 12, 2024

We do love those Toto album covers, but none were ever dark and foreboding like this tour poster.

Some are saying the ad promises a musical experience that it cannot deliver.

The meme fits so well pic.twitter.com/cXgV8985TP — Abe Lopez, Author (@AbeLopezAuthor) December 12, 2024

Now announcing the U.S. tour of legendary rock gods AIR SUPPLY and FOREIGNER!!! pic.twitter.com/k3Hkrnikay — RobberBeren (@RobberBeren) December 12, 2024

We’re hoping that 80s teen sensations, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany, go on tour and hire the same promoters. Who wouldn’t want to see a poster of them drinking blood from the skulls of the Orcs they’ve just slain.