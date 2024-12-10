Near Buy? Musk Reportedly Eyeing Florida Penthouse Close to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

There’s advantages to moving closer to work. That’s especially true for billionaire Elon Musk, who is working closely with President-Elect Donald Trump. With this in mind, Musk is reportedly scouting for a place close to Mar-a-Lago. Possibly setting his eyes on a $100 million penthouse in Florida’s Palm Beach.

Advertisement

Read on.

🚨 REPORT: Elon Musk offers to buy a house near Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.



Musk reportedly offered up $100M for a penthouse in the area, according to Page Six.



The property is 19,000 square feet large.



The two are frequently seen with each other and Musk has… pic.twitter.com/1uh4n72XOD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 10, 2024

The time and cost of commuting to Florida seems to be hindering Musk’s ability to help Trump make plans for his new administration. Some posters are saying this possible purchase shows Musk is in this for the long haul.

That's interesting considering his previous position on not owning a large home. I'd say that's a significant commitment to the cause. — Scaevola (@iamscaevola) December 10, 2024

I say a big motivation is to have a stable home base location that his security team can fortify against threats vs his past drifting. — TrendSetter67 (@TrendSetter67) December 10, 2024

And I think it shows a commitment and trust in America's future to lay out that kind of money on property. — Scaevola (@iamscaevola) December 10, 2024

Other commenters say the move would bring better safety and security to both Musk and Trump.

As the richest man in the world, he must have the greatest security in the world. And since the Secret Service has been a bit suspect lately, I like having Musk close to Trump. — DSM IV (@Stathies) December 10, 2024

For a billionaire used to business ventures, politics is a whole new adventure for Musk. Sometimes politics requires one to be physically present, not on the phone or a screen. The proposed move may be best for Musk and Trump on many levels.

Let’s hear what posters are saying.

Probably for political meetings and stuff. He was not engaging into politics before. — Trident (@GodlyTrident) December 10, 2024

I think Musk will have a positive influence on Trump, perhaps even to help mitigate some of Trump's worst tendencies. — Rallenac (@rallenac) December 10, 2024

Does this mean President Trump plans to spend more time there than DC? That would be fine with me. — Donna Bradshaw (@BrafshawD41096) December 10, 2024

You can bet that the news outlets, which had no problem with Biden spending most of his presidency at a Delaware beach, will freak out if Trump mostly abandons the White House for his Florida home. Let them seethe.

Advertisement

Of course, you knew there would be memes celebrating the possibility of Trump and Musk as next door neighbors.

Let’s check them out.

The penthouse Musk reportedly has his eyes on belonged to the late beauty maven, Sydell Miller. She made her fortune with Matrix Essentials beauty and hair products. There’s no confirmation the purchase has been made by Musk.