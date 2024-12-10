WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Apologizes for Her Privilege but It’s Not as Black...
EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch

Near Buy? Musk Reportedly Eyeing Florida Penthouse Close to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

Warren Squire  |  9:00 PM on December 10, 2024
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

There’s advantages to moving closer to work. That’s especially true for billionaire Elon Musk, who is working closely with President-Elect Donald Trump. With this in mind, Musk is reportedly scouting for a place close to Mar-a-Lago. Possibly setting his eyes on a $100 million penthouse in Florida’s Palm Beach.

Read on.

The time and cost of commuting to Florida seems to be hindering Musk’s ability to help Trump make plans for his new administration. Some posters are saying this possible purchase shows Musk is in this for the long haul.

Other commenters say the move would bring better safety and security to both Musk and Trump.

For a billionaire used to business ventures, politics is a whole new adventure for Musk. Sometimes politics requires one to be physically present, not on the phone or a screen. The proposed move may be best for Musk and Trump on many levels.

Let’s hear what posters are saying.

You can bet that the news outlets, which had no problem with Biden spending most of his presidency at a Delaware beach, will freak out if Trump mostly abandons the White House for his Florida home. Let them seethe.

Of course, you knew there would be memes celebrating the possibility of Trump and Musk as next door neighbors. 

Let’s check them out.

The penthouse Musk reportedly has his eyes on belonged to the late beauty maven, Sydell Miller. She made her fortune with Matrix Essentials beauty and hair products. There’s no confirmation the purchase has been made by Musk.

