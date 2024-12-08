Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally Honest

New York City used to be the place to be. But, now it is the place to flee. The metropolis that was once known for Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park and Broadway has fallen on hard times because of weak Democrat Party leadership. If you live in a red state, it really sounds like a nightmare. But one poster on X asked for specifics. Let’s see what some had to say. It’s not pretty.

Advertisement

Read on.

What is preventing you from moving to New York? pic.twitter.com/lxFfclcE0c — Zedd ™️ (@ZeddFred) December 6, 2024

The first reason should be very obvious. The city will punish you for acting to protect yourself and others, an essential human right of defense required to have civilization. New York City says you don’t have that right. That’s the terrifying lesson all Americans are learning by following the tragic Daniel Penny case.

The lack of justice in New York City. pic.twitter.com/FDPw8FaXXc — Bryce Goystle (@Hoppelite03) December 7, 2024

Absolutely everything about it, but currently the clown court case against Daniel Penny after the circus that was his police interrogation.



New York isn’t safe or even sane, and it’s far less safe now that they’re disillusioning real men like him. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) December 7, 2024

So, you have no right to self-defense in New York City. Even if you did, there are judges there who do not support your right to bear arms.

She should have immediately been disbarred from law for saying that. Every judge swears an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution. She’s openly defiant of it. We live in a dead country. — Bryce Goystle (@Hoppelite03) December 7, 2024

There’s also the real possibility that you’ll be gunned down in the streets. UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson found that out the hard way.

His killer is still on the loose.

Someone has obviously been thinking about this a lot. He’s got a whole list of reasons to avoid NYC.

1. Taxes

2. Prices

3. Population density

4. Anti 2a

5. Poop and needles

6. Communism — Grunt Proof (@realgruntproof) December 7, 2024

Aside from the crime and the filth, it mainly the people. I've traveled all over the country for my job. IMO New York city is the rudeness capitol of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Iyk3lLbjG3 — Blujay (@Blujay38006242) December 7, 2024

Yep, don’t expect any Southern hospitality either.

One poster who lived there says things have gotten so bad he doesn’t even consider it America anymore.

I lived there for 8 years back in the late 80’s to ‘96 or so (Long Island). Would I go back now? Hell no! That state has gone so progressively left I don’t even consider them to be a part of the USA anymore. — BORD3RLINE (@BORD3RLINE1) December 6, 2024

What’s most bizarre is it costs a fortune to live in such squalor. If you can even afford an apartment in the city, don’t expect any elbow room.

Advertisement

Having to pay $4000 for this type of apartment pic.twitter.com/EYmUbGixU0 — salty toaster (@ToasterSalty) December 6, 2024

One poster says forget about New York. Old York is the place to be.

Because we have real York in the UK pic.twitter.com/UFcuzi5vHO — Matthew Jama (@matthew_jama) December 7, 2024

Most beautiful city in England ❤️ — 🇻🇦 Rhynoctapus ✞ (@rhynoctapus) December 7, 2024

It’s sad to think what has become of what used to be such a grand city. New York City may be the Big Apple, but posters say it’s rotten to the core.