Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally Honest

Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

New York City used to be the place to be. But, now it is the place to flee. The metropolis that was once known for Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park and Broadway has fallen on hard times because of weak Democrat Party leadership. If you live in a red state, it really sounds like a nightmare. But one poster on X asked for specifics. Let’s see what some had to say. It’s not pretty.

Read on.

The first reason should be very obvious. The city will punish you for acting to protect yourself and others, an essential human right of defense required to have civilization. New York City says you don’t have that right. That’s the terrifying lesson all Americans are learning by following the tragic Daniel Penny case.

So, you have no right to self-defense in New York City. Even if you did, there are judges there who do not support your right to bear arms.

There’s also the real possibility that you’ll be gunned down in the streets. UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson found that out the hard way.

His killer is still on the loose.

Someone has obviously been thinking about this a lot. He’s got a whole list of reasons to avoid NYC.

Yep, don’t expect any Southern hospitality either.

One poster who lived there says things have gotten so bad he doesn’t even consider it America anymore.

What’s most bizarre is it costs a fortune to live in such squalor. If you can even afford an apartment in the city, don’t expect any elbow room.

One poster says forget about New York. Old York is the place to be.

It’s sad to think what has become of what used to be such a grand city. New York City may be the Big Apple, but posters say it’s rotten to the core.

