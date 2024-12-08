A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and X

Scott Jennings is now claiming scalps on TV and online. His latest victim is Rachel Bitecofer. Jennings is a frequent guest on CNN’s panel shows. Apparently, Rachel unwisely decided to take their on air disagreement over to X. Let’s just say it didn’t go well for her.

Read Scott’s epic post.

You seem to not know how google works. Here’s the Gallup polling I cite: https://t.co/h4kqFPCr04



Further, here’s Chris Wray’s response to the Crossfire Hurricane IG report: “The Report also details instances in which certain FBI personnel, at times during the 2016-2017 period… https://t.co/aywn6SK5aN — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 7, 2024

Here’s the post that Scott was replying to.

If you read my book you’ll see how Rs use both their media system and the normal system to set narratives, then report them as organic public opinion.



Here @ScottJenningsKY is reporting a public opinion created by conservatives that people are very skeptical of their… https://t.co/4Y0MSEclZ4 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) December 7, 2024

Despite being thoroughly defeated, she limply reached three years into the past to drag out the dustiest, most irrelevant poll she could find.

Posters dragged her.

You should probably learn to use google before you go into a polling data war.



Same thing yall did with Jan 6👇 pic.twitter.com/xhh9Kk8Nju — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) December 7, 2024

This poll is 4 years old. Now that we know the feds instigated it with Pelosi sentiment has changed dramatically, and you know it. — vsOrwellian (@WetRodentia) December 8, 2024

Just take the “L”. He destroyed you — Allen Prevette DDS (@DrAllenPrevette) December 8, 2024

Thankfully, we just had a national poll covering all of this on November 5th.

Maybe we should have an election about it or something, let the people decide what they really think about it. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Al3UUyBUOF — ⚜️Mac Aquinas⚜️ (@MacAquinas) December 8, 2024

Posters were applauding Jennings for owning Democrats on both CNN and X.

Stop, @ScottJenningsKY. You already own the libs on CNN daily. If you start doing this on @X too, they might go extinct. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 7, 2024

As if doing it on @CNN isn't enough, @ScottJenningsKY also owns the libs on X. — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) December 7, 2024

Jennings is king of the eye roll. He gets a tremendous workout anytime he appears on CNN. That man must have the strongest eyeballs in the world.