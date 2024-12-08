Seismic Shift? White Republican Upsets Black Democrat Incumbent in Baton Rouge Mayoral Ele...
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Meme...
The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of...
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally...
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If...
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Battle in a Bottle: President Trump Launches ‘Fight Fight Fight’ Cologne
NYT Columnist Looks Into the Widespread Display of Glee Over CEO's Murder
Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass...
Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women
Report: White House Lawyers Considering Preemptive Pardon for Christopher Wray
Taylor Lorenz Says People Are Celebrating CEO's Murder Because ’It Feels Like a...
Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO compared to … 'Breaking Bad'?
VIP
McMansions and Moral Mayhem: The Left's Twisted Justification for Murdering a CEO

A Warrior on Two Fronts: Scott Jennings is Now Claiming Scalps on CNN and X

Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on December 08, 2024
Twitchy

Scott Jennings is now claiming scalps on TV and online. His latest victim is Rachel Bitecofer. Jennings is a frequent guest on CNN’s panel shows. Apparently, Rachel unwisely decided to take their on air disagreement over to X. Let’s just say it didn’t go well for her.

Advertisement

Read Scott’s epic post.

Here’s the post that Scott was replying to.

Despite being thoroughly defeated, she limply reached three years into the past to drag out the dustiest, most irrelevant poll she could find.

Posters dragged her.

Recommended

We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Thankfully, we just had a national poll covering all of this on November 5th.

Posters were applauding Jennings for owning Democrats on both CNN and X.

Jennings is king of the eye roll. He gets a tremendous workout anytime he appears on CNN. That man must have the strongest eyeballs in the world.

Tags: CNN FBI FBI INVESTIGATION FEAR FUNNY INVESTIGATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes
Warren Squire
Who’s There? Knock-Knock Joke Meme Reveals Who Kash Patel Will Visit First If He Gets FBI Job
Warren Squire
Live in New York City? The Answers One X User Got are Brutally Honest
Warren Squire
The Lying King: Comfy City Cat Overlooks His Kingdom Set to Music of a Disney Classic (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Silent Running: Politico Confused By Stealthy Trump Team Transition Tactics
Warren Squire
Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass Over Daniel Penny
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We’ll Always Have Paris: Jill Biden’s Girlish Glance Towards Trump Sparks Mischievous Memes Warren Squire
Advertisement