Buyer’s Remorse: Martha Raddatz Mad Over Deportation Price Tag She Voted for in 2020

Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on December 08, 2024
Townhall Media

You would think Martha Raddatz of ABC ‘News’ would be smart enough to avoid the topic of illegal aliens after her trouncing by Vice President-Elect JD Vance. You’ll member she thought that Venezuelan gangs taking over apartments in Colorado wasn’t a big deal. Thankfully, Vance set her straight and that video took off online. Thanks, Martha! Well, she’s at it again. This time trying for a ‘gotcha’ moment with Florida Republican Representative Byron Donalds.

It did not turn out as she planned. (WATCH)

Raddatz being upset over the ‘price tag’ to get rid of illegal aliens is pretty funny. She’s personally responsible for it. She did vote for President Joe Biden, after all.

These guys get it.

Raddatz is not an honest person. But, it could be math is not her best subject. Thankfully, we have these posters to educate her. Good luck, gentlemen!

Byron Donalds is a smart fellow. He knows when he goes on these shows, he’s not dealing with an actual journalist, but a hostile Democrat.

He can handle these interrogations because he goes in prepared to deal with a member of the opposing party.

Republican appearances on these failing network ‘news’ programs feel more like debate practice. But, seem more like a waste of time when networks keep sending out lightweights like Raddatz.

