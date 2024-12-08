Buyer’s Remorse: Martha Raddatz Mad Over Deportation Price Tag She Voted for in 2020

You would think Martha Raddatz of ABC ‘News’ would be smart enough to avoid the topic of illegal aliens after her trouncing by Vice President-Elect JD Vance. You’ll member she thought that Venezuelan gangs taking over apartments in Colorado wasn’t a big deal. Thankfully, Vance set her straight and that video took off online. Thanks, Martha! Well, she’s at it again. This time trying for a ‘gotcha’ moment with Florida Republican Representative Byron Donalds.

Advertisement

It did not turn out as she planned. (WATCH)

Now she’s concerned about spending. @MarthaRaddatz to @ByronDonalds: “It would cost about $315 billion...to deport everyone in the U.S. without legal status. You often talk about the need to cut government spending. So how is this mass deportation going to be paid for?” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/ygsYB17B5C — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) December 8, 2024

Raddatz being upset over the ‘price tag’ to get rid of illegal aliens is pretty funny. She’s personally responsible for it. She did vote for President Joe Biden, after all.

These guys get it.

I read this as "it's going to cost $315 billion to fix the damage done by Biden policies" — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) December 8, 2024

The establishment Democrat media @MarthaRaddatz should have been asking @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris how the nation would pay for their self-inflicted border crisis. It will always be the #BidenBorderCrisis and we will pay dearly to clean it up. — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) December 8, 2024

Raddatz is not an honest person. But, it could be math is not her best subject. Thankfully, we have these posters to educate her. Good luck, gentlemen!

Future savings. How many billions are states and municipalities paying to take care for them now? — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent (@GoVols37872) December 8, 2024

We spent 150 billion on illegal immigration last year. That’s a 2 year payback to end it. Deal. Besides, that immigration is ILLEGAL. It’s in the name! — Eric King (@I_Dr_King) December 8, 2024

Byron Donalds is a smart fellow. He knows when he goes on these shows, he’s not dealing with an actual journalist, but a hostile Democrat.

He can handle these interrogations because he goes in prepared to deal with a member of the opposing party.

@MarthaRaddatz Martha is lucky any Republican comes on her show, she's never cared about bloated government spending. Martha is a hack , just watching her on election nights will tell you that, she needs to retire — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) December 8, 2024

Republican appearances on these failing network ‘news’ programs feel more like debate practice. But, seem more like a waste of time when networks keep sending out lightweights like Raddatz.