Based Break: Fetterman Shows Why He’s a Better Man than His Fellow Democrats

Warren Squire  |  3:21 AM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

US Senator John Fetternan continues to surprise. The Pennsylvania Democrat says he’s open to working across the political aisle. He’s especially impressed by Elon Musk and rattled off a list of the entrepreneur’s accomplishments in a recent interview.

Could Fetterman be an unlikely ally of the upcoming Trump administration? (WATCH)

That’s some unexpected praise coming from a Democrat directed to one of President-Elect Donald Trump’s closest allies.

Some are saying Fetterman feels like a blast from the past.

There's even more evidence that Fetterman is breaking with other Democrats. Thursday he told The View's Joy Behar that Trump's New York trials were a political sham. (WATCH)

Will other Democrats follow Fetterman's lead? Probably not. We’re definitely not saying Fetterman and Musk will become best friends either, but it is refreshing to hear a Democrat say someone from the MAGA side of the aisle is not an enemy.

