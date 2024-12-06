Based Break: Fetterman Shows Why He’s a Better Man than His Fellow Democrats

US Senator John Fetternan continues to surprise. The Pennsylvania Democrat says he’s open to working across the political aisle. He’s especially impressed by Elon Musk and rattled off a list of the entrepreneur’s accomplishments in a recent interview.

Could Fetterman be an unlikely ally of the upcoming Trump administration? (WATCH)

NEW: Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has kind words for Elon Musk, vows to work with him.



"I admire @ElonMusk. He has been involved in very important parts of American society."



"Yes, he's on a different team, but that doesn't make me an enemy [...] Hey - he has made our economy… pic.twitter.com/FDuzYb7us7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2024

That’s some unexpected praise coming from a Democrat directed to one of President-Elect Donald Trump’s closest allies.

Some are saying Fetterman feels like a blast from the past.

Who would have thought Fetterman would be the voice of reason.

he sounds like a Democrat from 20+ years ago. — InstructorJohn (O-Ga) (@jej117) December 5, 2024

He has been very reasonable i think since he has recovered in many areas. and seems to tell the truth , something you don’t see a lot of — Mary fields (@Maryfields32861) December 5, 2024

I know.

It is a lot of what we're missing today. He sounds like politicians used to. Work with anyone, just work out the differences. Can you imagine how far we'd go if we could count on them ALL to want the best for the people. — InstructorJohn (O-Ga) (@jej117) December 5, 2024

There's even more evidence that Fetterman is breaking with other Democrats. Thursday he told The View's Joy Behar that Trump's New York trials were a political sham. (WATCH)

Fetterman has been pretty based since recovering from the stroke. Earlier today he told Joy Behar the trial in NY against Trump was politically motivated. Of course it was but rare to hear from a Democrat.



pic.twitter.com/t5VNVF7OXN — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) December 6, 2024

Will other Democrats follow Fetterman's lead? Probably not. We’re definitely not saying Fetterman and Musk will become best friends either, but it is refreshing to hear a Democrat say someone from the MAGA side of the aisle is not an enemy.