New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He...
All and All It's Just Another BRICS In The Wall: Trump Threatens Tariffs...
Hunter Biden Issues Statement, Takes Responsibility for His Mistakes After His Dad Issued...
John Harwood's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Aged Like Gas Station Sushi in...
So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe...
Prude Awakening: 'Journo' Freaks Over Teenage Kash Patel's 1990s House Parties - GASP!
A Slice From the Past: Couple Lovingly Recreates Vintage Pizza Hut in Their...
Sean Davis Describes Those Who Do Not 'Deserve Greater Power and Authority'
Steve Cortes and Jake Sullivan Can Both Be Right About the FBI
FBI Loving Lefty Promises The Agency Will 'Not Forget' Kash Patel's Nomination
Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE...
And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People...
LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel...
She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves...

Still Polling Well? Nate Silver Not Done With Dem Party Despite Hunter Biden Pardon

Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

How much beating can one Democrat take and remain faithful to their highly-abusive political party? Don’t ask pollster Nate Silver. Even after President Biden lied to Nate and the nation about NEVER pardoning Hunter Biden, Nate’s not ready to give up on the Democrat Party just yet.

Advertisement

 Nate explains here.

Nate, please stop. Stop adding more conditions to doing what’s right. Leave already!

It’s sad when you know someone is in an abusive relationship, but nothing will convince them to leave. Nate, open your eyes, dude!

Recommended

So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe Biden's Pardon of Hunter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Joe Biden’s always been a liar. This Hunter pardon shows he does care about the law either. Kamala crashing and burning, her wasted campaign cash, and Biden’s actions tonight, will have repercussions on the Democrat Party for years to come.

This commenter sees it.

Hopefully, Nate will realize there’s no future sticking with the Dems.

It’s easier now than ever to put on the red hat and say goodbye to blue. Nate, you don’t need a poll to tell you what to do. It’s self-evident. As long as you continue to make excuses and refuse to move, you’ll always be the Dem Party’s punching bag. The hits are only going to keep coming.

Tags: ABUSE DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN LIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe Biden's Pardon of Hunter
Amy Curtis
New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He's a Good Dad
Amy Curtis
John Harwood's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Aged Like Gas Station Sushi in the July Sun
Amy Curtis
Prude Awakening: 'Journo' Freaks Over Teenage Kash Patel's 1990s House Parties - GASP!
Warren Squire
She REALLY BLEW It! The More We Learn About Kamala's EPIC Fail of a Campaign the More HUMILIATED She Gets
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and YEAH, That Was REALLY Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe Biden's Pardon of Hunter Amy Curtis
Advertisement