Still Polling Well? Nate Silver Not Done With Dem Party Despite Hunter Biden Pardon

How much beating can one Democrat take and remain faithful to their highly-abusive political party? Don’t ask pollster Nate Silver. Even after President Biden lied to Nate and the nation about NEVER pardoning Hunter Biden, Nate’s not ready to give up on the Democrat Party just yet.

Advertisement

Nate explains here.

I discussed here how I voted for Harris despite feeling like Democrats indulged in a lot of bad behavior that voters were rational to publish. After the White House lying about the Hunter pardon I'm not sure how much more I can tolerate.https://t.co/fk1UVrrrp3 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

Nate, please stop. Stop adding more conditions to doing what’s right. Leave already!

Don't vote for any Democrat in 2028 who doesn't repudiate the pardon within 48 hours. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 2, 2024

It’s sad when you know someone is in an abusive relationship, but nothing will convince them to leave. Nate, open your eyes, dude!

After a towering mountain of lies, ruin, war, carnage, death, chaos and destruction



giving a low level junkie a pardon was the last straw for you? lol — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 2, 2024

You were stupid enough to believe them. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 2, 2024

You can tolerate plenty from the Democrats.



You are a partisan shill like all of us.



You were haplessly convinced that the polls are underestimating Harris.



You offered a bet that FL won't go for Trump so strong as 8 points. It went for him by much more. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) December 2, 2024

Dude. It’s not like we haven’t been calling out the lies from the Democratic Party. And Biden has been an accomplished liar for 50 years. This should come as no surprise. You should tolerate none of it. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) December 2, 2024

Joe Biden’s always been a liar. This Hunter pardon shows he does care about the law either. Kamala crashing and burning, her wasted campaign cash, and Biden’s actions tonight, will have repercussions on the Democrat Party for years to come.

This commenter sees it.

I'm seeing a lot of parallels between now and 1980. The Dems are likely in for a decade of struggles (in general elections). Takes a long time for all this stuff to wear off on the minds of people. They will regret a lot of what they did when this becomes baked in the cake. — CryptoPermaBull (@PermaBull2024) December 2, 2024

Hopefully, Nate will realize there’s no future sticking with the Dems.

The democrats despise their voters and take them for granted. — Bluetrain (@Bluetrain1) December 2, 2024

Dude. Stop fighting it. You see the light. Just come over and live in freedom. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) December 2, 2024

It’s easier now than ever to put on the red hat and say goodbye to blue. Nate, you don’t need a poll to tell you what to do. It’s self-evident. As long as you continue to make excuses and refuse to move, you’ll always be the Dem Party’s punching bag. The hits are only going to keep coming.