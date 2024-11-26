Survey Says: Catastrophic Kamala Harris Was the Best Presidential Candidate Dems Had to Offer

The Democrat Party would have lost no matter who they threw up against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential, according to a new survey. The questionnaire is an admission that President-Elect Trump was not only inevitable, but that the Dems have no future political bench to draw from for the next presidential election.

Harris received more votes than Democratic alternatives would have despite loss: Survey https://t.co/mtfdoVqPVd — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2024

Of course, this is all speculation. We’ll never know who could have emerged in a rushed Dem primary once President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Still, the party powerbrokers decided Kamala was the only option.

Democrats voters were not allowed to have another candidate. She was placed in not voted in through the primaries, so in actuality, the next primary pick for democrats was Dean Philips, but democrats pushed him out, then wouldn't allow Kennedy to run under the democratic ticket,… — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) November 26, 2024

Well, since there was no primary to validate that claim, we'll never know. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 26, 2024

Right. The same people who were certain she would win and people liked being called losers and imposing policies that make life worse and deny reality are now making the unprovable claim that had the DNC held a real primary and not used its corrupt power to hurt any viable… — Sheldon (@SiftedReality) November 26, 2024

I can’t wait to see her not even make it to Iowa in 2028. — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) November 26, 2024

Kamala’s horrible campaign relied on celebrity endorsements and avoiding real interviews. Despite this, there are some true believers who think she ran a great campaign.

She and Tim Walz ran a good, principled campaign against an incoming tide of anger. — Gary Conkling (@GaryConkling) November 26, 2024

Their campaign-> Smile and wave for 6 weeks, buses to take people to rallies, then 4-5 really bad shows with Oprah, FOX, CNN, still smiling but then polls looked really bad-> FASCIST, HITLER, DANGER TO DEMOCRACY-LOSS! 🙄🙄😳😳 — Maggs (@crimsontide1357) November 26, 2024

Her campaign was a mess and is $20 million in debt. It was a disaster.

These surveys and imaginary scenarios do not address the failings of the Dem Party.

She finally won something. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 26, 2024

There’s so much copium in this it came with a coupon for box wine, thc gummies and cat litter. — Michael Allen (@ElvisKnevil) November 26, 2024

Ultimately, she lost to Donald Trump.



Nothing else matters. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) November 26, 2024

I’m sure that makes her feel better about losing! — Clint Williams (@clint1w) November 26, 2024

Kamala lost. Move on. — 47 TRUMP VANCE AMERICA FIRST 🇺🇸 (@drdrjojo) November 26, 2024

that means they're losing the national conversation. if the best you have can't win, you're wrong.



my guess is they'll double down since they're incapable of admitting that they're wrong about literally anything. — pooks (@happyfreb) November 26, 2024

At the end of the day, Kamala is a loser. The Democrat Party is also a loser. If the party wants to have any chance in 2028 they need to be identifying and cultivating dynamic new leaders. If the survey is to be believed, the current bench of Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro and others don’t stand a chance against Trump’s successor.