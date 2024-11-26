'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who...
HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric
X Users Notice Appalling Double Standard in Scientists Calling for Ban on 'Painful'...
She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help...
MAJOR CYA Alert! MSNBC Plays Dumb, Says It Was 'Unaware' of Kamala Donation...
CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why
NO DUH! Damning Thread Shows DEI Training Makes People See Non-Existent Racism and...
This Humiliating 'Morning Joe' Mashup of All the Times They Lied about Biden's...
Kid Makes Santa's NICE List After Standing Up to Grinch's Classroom Christmas Prohibition
Actor Alec Baldwin Shakes Off Rust and Shoots Off Mouth in Italy
The University of Illinois Covers Up Their Actual Racist Hiring Practices in Educational...
So Much for Trusting the Experts! U.N. Won't Renew Contract With Genocide Advisor...
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy...
New Border Wall and Deportation Centers Rise in Tribute to Child Slain by...

Survey Says: Catastrophic Kamala Harris Was the Best Presidential Candidate Dems Had to Offer

Warren Squire  |  6:45 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The Democrat Party would have lost no matter who they threw up against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential, according to a new survey. The questionnaire is an admission that President-Elect Trump was not only inevitable, but that the Dems have no future political bench to draw from for the next presidential election.

Advertisement

Read on.

Of course, this is all speculation. We’ll never know who could have emerged in a rushed Dem primary once President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Still, the party powerbrokers decided Kamala was the only option.

Recommended

'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Kamala’s horrible campaign relied on celebrity endorsements and avoiding real interviews. Despite this, there are some true believers who think she ran a great campaign.

Her campaign was a mess and is $20 million in debt. It was a disaster.

These surveys and imaginary scenarios do not address the failings of the Dem Party.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, Kamala is a loser. The Democrat Party is also a loser. If the party wants to have any chance in 2028 they need to be identifying and cultivating dynamic new leaders. If the survey is to be believed, the current bench of Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro and others don’t stand a chance against Trump’s successor.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DEMOCRATS DNC DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview
Amy Curtis
Marc Elias Gets All Big and Bad About NEVER Letting Elon Musk Buy HIS Site ... There's Just ONE Problem
Sam J.
X Users Notice Appalling Double Standard in Scientists Calling for Ban on 'Painful' Boiling of Live Crabs
Amy Curtis
HATE SPEECH: Second Attempted Trump Assassin Sure Seemed Motivated by Democrat's Rhetoric
Amy Curtis
She Wanted to Be POTUS! Desperate, Broke DNC Sets Up GoFundMe to Help Now-Unemployed Kamala Harris Staff
Amy Curtis
CNN Labels Scott Presler a 'Provocateur' and 'Controversial' but Won't Say Why
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Don’t Give a S**t What You Think': Carville UNLOADS on Dem Staffers Who Spiked Harris' Rogan Interview Amy Curtis
Advertisement