Re-Burdened by What has Been: Kamala Running for President Again in 2028?

If at first you don’t succeed, lose, lose again. Kamala Harris is seriously considering another run at the White House in 2028, according to Politico. Her own historical precedent would preclude this from ever being an option, but we’re dealing with Democrats. So, toss your silly logic and common sense out the window.

You can read about it here.

Kamala Harris is considering running for president again in 2028, per Politicohttps://t.co/n23v8tUjZ9 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 25, 2024

Kamala Harris has never won a party primary. In 2020, she dropped out early. After Biden was removed from contention this year, Dems skipped a rushed primary and essentially crowned her the party’s presidential candidate.

It’s doubtful with her history of losses she would even get the nomination the next time around.

I don’t think anyone is worried about Kamala Harris in 2028. I’d bet she’d never make it out of the primary, if the DNC actually held a fair one. — Llana Ivanovich Grossman Crook (@Llana) November 25, 2024

She will just get crushed in the primary again — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) November 25, 2024

As long as they do a primary, I think we're safe — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) November 25, 2024

She won't make it past a primary... Again... — Quantum Life Coaching Container Leader (@RickCopeland) November 25, 2024

She was destroyed by Trump in this year’s election. She raised billions, but has only humiliation and debt to show for it.

Her judgement was suspect during the campaign…. Hey remember the joy of spending over a billion bucks and still ending up in debt? Let’s do it again. Cackle cackle cackle. — Pope Jaire Alexander I (@jaire_alphonseI) November 25, 2024

What's better than lighting a billion dollars on fire? Lighting two billion dollars on fire. — Daaaaave (@Daaaaave) November 25, 2024

Even Democrats don’t want a 2028 replay of Kamala’s ‘joyful’ presidential run.

absolutely not. she objectively ran a horrible campaign. she failed to differentiate herself from a historically unpopular incumbent, she failed to create a compelling narative for change, and she failed to push the needle forward. she failed. she should except it and move on. — Edgebreaker Jacksy (@Just_Jacksy) November 25, 2024

0-2 so far, with bad losses in 2020 and 2024.



Insanity - trying the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. pic.twitter.com/JKK5vdMGKP — VinjajoC (@VinjajoC) November 25, 2024

Her political career is over. Sad that she hasn't got the memo yet. — мαηιѕн (@_manishkapoor) November 25, 2024

Presidential dreams are a dead end for the defeated Democrat, but she might have a future in her home state of California. Governor Gavin Newsom’s two terms are almost up. State law restricts him from a third. Could we see Governor Kamala Harris?

…privately, the VP has been instructing advisers and allies to keep her options open — whether for a possible 2028 presidential run, or even to run for governor in her home state of California in two years. As Harris has repeated in phone calls, “I am staying in the fight.” — Ibe (@EthanHiguain) November 25, 2024

Doesn't she already have the soft landing to run for governor in CA when Newsom runs?



Not saying Newsom candidacy is a good thing but at least he's not just a known failure. — whale bone self cath enthusiast, M.D. (@Bier_Automata) November 25, 2024

Assuming Kamala did get the Dem nomination for president in 2028, her opponent would most likely by Republican Vice President JD Vance. He’s younger than her and could possibly be running on a successful Trump administration record.

Paid for by the J. D. Vance in '28 Campaign Committee? — davidrieff (@davidrieff) November 25, 2024

Good, easy win for Vance. — Mack (@Mstrainer19) November 25, 2024

If Kamala is smart. Ok, stop laughing. Let’s pretend she’s smart. If so, she will accept that her chances at the White House are effectively over. But, she does have a possible chance at the governorship of California. We think it’s safe to say her presidential aspirations are over. It's finally time for Kamala to take her own advice and be unburdened by what has been.