Re-Burdened by What has Been: Kamala Running for President Again in 2028?

Warren Squire  |  9:45 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

If at first you don’t succeed, lose, lose again. Kamala Harris is seriously considering another run at the White House in 2028, according to Politico. Her own historical precedent would preclude this from ever being an option, but we’re dealing with Democrats. So, toss your silly logic and common sense out the window.

You can read about it here.

Kamala Harris has never won a party primary. In 2020, she dropped out early. After Biden was removed from contention this year, Dems skipped a rushed primary and essentially crowned her the party’s presidential candidate.

It’s doubtful with her history of losses she would even get the nomination the next time around.

She was destroyed by Trump in this year’s election. She raised billions, but has only humiliation and debt to show for it.

Even Democrats don’t want a 2028 replay of Kamala’s ‘joyful’ presidential run.

Presidential dreams are a dead end for the defeated Democrat, but she might have a future in her home state of California. Governor Gavin Newsom’s two terms are almost up. State law restricts him from a third. Could we see Governor Kamala Harris?

Assuming Kamala did get the Dem nomination for president in 2028, her opponent would most likely by Republican Vice President JD Vance. He’s younger than her and could possibly be running on a successful Trump administration record.

If Kamala is smart. Ok, stop laughing. Let’s pretend she’s smart. If so, she will accept that her chances at the White House are effectively over. But, she does have a possible chance at the governorship of California. We think it’s safe to say her presidential aspirations are over. It's finally time for Kamala to take her own advice and be unburdened by what has been.

