Hero Secret Service Agent Reflects on 61st Anniversary of JFK Assassination

Today marks the 61st anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas. Secret Service agent Clint Hill was there that day and rushed to shield First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and the president with his body when shots rang out.

Here he speaks about his bravery and place in history.

On November 22, 1963, three shots were fired in Dallas. The horrific images are still vivid. I was a 31-year-old unknown Secret Service agent, suddenly thrust into history. At 92, I have come to terms with my place in history. I tried. I was unsuccessful, but at least I tried. pic.twitter.com/WDNncBU1it — Clint Hill (@ClintHill_SS) November 22, 2024

Many were quick to recognize his bravery and express their gratitude.

You showed extraordinary courage under fire. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2024

You were an amazing American that day. Based on the positioning of the SS in the motorcade, you did everything you possibly could. You also saved the First Lady’s life. Truly heroic. — sportin4it (@sportin4it1) November 22, 2024

Agent Hill, you did everything you could to protect President Kennedy, sir. You helped save First Lady Kennedy’s life! You’re a hero! That oughta count for something. — Jacob R. Adkins (@JacobRAdkins3) November 22, 2024

Let it go, Mr. Hill; I can feel your pain through this post. You served your President, his family, your country and your world with great honour. You will be remembered lovingly forever. “All these were honoured in their generations, and were the glory of their times.” — Orpheus Wettenhall (@OrphWettenhall) November 22, 2024

Clint, you are an inspiration, and an example of the very best of our country. Thank you for sharing your story with grace and humility - and for inspiring all of us to live, love and lead with honor. @lisa_mccubbin — Rishi Jaitly (@jaitly) November 22, 2024

Hill has co-authored four books that recount his time working in the JFK administration and with Presidents Eisenhower, Johnson, Nixon, and Ford. Two of his books focus on his time spent with Jacqueline Kennedy.

Love all the photos and stories in your book. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Fd1vSVKdrE — chatteekathy (@chatteekathy) November 22, 2024

Clint, you continue to inspire me every day. You are the epitome of courage, integrity, and honor. I treasure every moment we have together. — Lisa McCubbin Hill (@lisa_mccubbin) November 22, 2024

I read your book-I can’t imagine what you were all going through. Thank you for keeping the First Lady safe and attempting to save the president. Your actions are not forgotten — Tricia Thomas (@tricia7191) November 22, 2024

With such a tragic national event many remember where they were when they heard President Kennedy had been shot. Many were children and the memories of that day are still vivid.

Being only 8 I did not understand the adults’ emotions at the time now at 69 I do. If I live to be one hundred, I could never fully grasp the emotions felt by you on that day and afterwards. Thank you sir for your service to our country and to President Kennedy. — Tina Webb (@LaundryPrncss) November 22, 2024

What a day in history. I remember well. I was a young girl in school and how we all started to cry when the announcement was made that our President was dead. 💔 — Patricia (@triciamap) November 22, 2024

I can only imagine what you personally went through during those moments and time. I was only 13 but I remember the country was heartbroken and it was the first time I ever seen so many adults in tears. Thank you, sir, for all you did. #JFKNeverFogotten — Donna (@dlindsey1) November 22, 2024

Mr Hill, thank you. We know you tried in horrific circumstances. I can’t imagine the images in your head, I know mine are seared in mine. I was in the 6th grade, lunchtime in CA, in the cafeteria, it was raining. Then teachers crying. The day the music died. We were so young 😢😢 — Connie Gozzarino (@gozzago) November 22, 2024

I will never, ever forget this event. I can clearly remember the reaction of my wonderful 1st grade teacher when a classmate’s mom whispered the news…i still have my family’s copy of the book Four Days. Thank you for your service. ♥️

Blessings to you and your family… — Libby Zink (@LibbyZink) November 22, 2024

Clint Hill is the last surviving member from the president's limousine that day in Dallas.

President-Elect Donald Trump has survived two assassination attempts on his life. A bullet came within centimeters of ending his life in Butler, Pennsylvania in July. JFK's nephew Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. supported Trump during the recent presidential election. Trump has selected him to be his secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.