The End is Near: Axios Leader Screams Into Void as Darkness Engulfs Dying...
Hello PROJECTION! Joy Reid Says Your Trump Supporting, Democracy-Ending Family Will 'Turn...
VIP
When Government Grants You the 'Right' to Die, They Will Eventually Give You...
Forgive Us If We Don't Shed a Tear Over Rachel Maddow Getting a...
Georgetown Law in HOT Water After Denying Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodations
ABSOLUTELY NOT! Democratic Senator Peter Welch Wants to Restore Funding for Terror-Loving...
JOY! Trans Activist Says LGBTQ People Need Guns to Threaten Women Who Won't...
Massive Hypocrite David Axelrod Bemoans Trump Possibly Politicizing the DOJ ... Just Like...
VIP
Take Heart, Florida Woman Pam Bondi was Made in 'The Swamp' and is...
Eric Adams Sounds Positively Sensible Calling for 'Involuntary' Removal of Dangerous Peopl...
Adam Schiff Has a 'Justice Denied' Hissy Fit After News Breaks About Trump's...
J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic...
SAVE WOMEN'S SPORTS: Judge Holds Emergency Hearing on Mountain West Conference Title IX...
The State Department Holds Taxpayer Funded Sessions for Staff to CRY More After...

Hero Secret Service Agent Reflects on 61st Anniversary of JFK Assassination

Warren Squire  |  8:15 PM on November 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jim Altgens, File

Today marks the 61st anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas. Secret Service agent Clint Hill was there that day and rushed to shield First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and the president with his body when shots rang out.

Advertisement

Here he speaks about his bravery and place in history.

Many were quick to recognize his bravery and express their gratitude.

Recommended

Forgive Us If We Don't Shed a Tear Over Rachel Maddow Getting a MASSIVE Salary Cut
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hill has co-authored four books that recount his time working in the JFK administration and with Presidents Eisenhower, Johnson, Nixon, and Ford. Two of his books focus on his time spent with Jacqueline Kennedy.

With such a tragic national event many remember where they were when they heard President Kennedy had been shot. Many were children and the memories of that day are still vivid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Clint Hill is the last surviving member from the president's limousine that day in Dallas. 

President-Elect Donald Trump has survived two assassination attempts on his life. A bullet came within centimeters of ending his life in Butler, Pennsylvania in July. JFK's nephew Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. supported Trump during the recent presidential election. Trump has selected him to be his secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

 

Tags: ANNIVERSARY ASSASSINATION DALLAS DEATH DONALD TRUMP JFK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Forgive Us If We Don't Shed a Tear Over Rachel Maddow Getting a MASSIVE Salary Cut
Amy Curtis
Hello PROJECTION! Joy Reid Says Your Trump Supporting, Democracy-Ending Family Will 'Turn You In'
Amy Curtis
Georgetown Law in HOT Water After Denying Pregnant Mom Exam Accommodations
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Gives Trans Activist India Willoughby a BRUTALLY FUNNY Lesson in Basic Biology
Amy Curtis
Here's Your Periodic Reminder Lefties Are STUPID: Check Out Their 'Plan' If Civil War Breaks Out
Amy Curtis
Adam Schiff Has a 'Justice Denied' Hissy Fit After News Breaks About Trump's New York Case
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Forgive Us If We Don't Shed a Tear Over Rachel Maddow Getting a MASSIVE Salary Cut Amy Curtis
Advertisement