It's All the Lies! Joe and Mika Bewildered By Exodus of News Consumers to X and Online Influencers

Cable 'news' hosts, commentators, and 'journalists' have been in a tailspin since their favored candidate, Kamala Harris, was soundly defeated by President-Elect Donald Trump two weeks ago. Public trust in legacy media outlets continues to plummet. It's so bad that even the Democrat viewer base for propaganda cable 'news' talk shows like MSNBC's Morning Joe are jumping ship. Joe and Mika are bewildered.

Why is this happening? (WATCH)

As ratings and public trust continue to crater — the propagandists at MSNBC are befuddled on where to go from here:



“I don’t know how we make ourselves relevant again." pic.twitter.com/q3P5w6p5LV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2024

We just saw five major reasons why no one is tuning in anymore.

The inability of 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats to self-reflect plays a huge roll in this. Trump voters can easily see what the problem is.

We'll let them tell it.

Has anyone told them the people are sick of their lies?? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 19, 2024

Well, for starters, they could perhaps try this one weird trick where you tell the truth, not to mention not calling more than half the country as Nazis hourly. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) November 19, 2024

“Anyone who votes for Trump is a white supremacist threat to Democracy!"



“Why doesn’t anyone want to watch us?!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2024

Have to stop the propaganda and lies to become relevant again. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 19, 2024

Maybe they shouldn't have lied non stop and promoted every BlueAnon conspiracy theory the last 8 years. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 19, 2024

What, it was all the lying? Wow, that seems so obvious unless you work for MSNBC.

Joe and Mika said it was one in five getting their news from online influencers. That's got to be higher.

Haha 1 in 5.



Oh boy, I have “news” for them.

It’s more like 4 in 5. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) November 19, 2024

I have a feeling it’s more then 1 in 5 Americans — Nathaniel Scates (@natesk8s87) November 19, 2024

Younger news consumers avoiding MSNBC is much higher, adults can't be too far behind. It's only going to get worse for the dishonest dinosaurs of the fossilizing legacy media 'News' outlets are no match for X and other social media sites.

WE ARE THE MEDIA NOW. pic.twitter.com/chDodkHwtf — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 19, 2024

"The social media site x remains the most widely accessed platform"



Lol. Remember when the media said X wouldn't survive if @elonmusk bought the site? — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) November 19, 2024

Yet, another reason to not trust the legacy media.

MSNBC continues to live in the 1990s when the Internet was young. Today, technology has made it possible for Americans to fully realize their freedom of the press right and use it in real time to prove Joe, Mika and all their friends are lying. To survive this they must tell the truth - something legacy media will refuse to do.