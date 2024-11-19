It's All the Lies! Joe and Mika Bewildered By Exodus of News Consumers to X and Online Influencers

Turns Out Kamala's Campaign Was Even FAKER Than We Thought - Check Out...
Warren Squire  |  12:00 PM on November 19, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Cable 'news' hosts, commentators, and 'journalists' have been in a tailspin since their favored candidate, Kamala Harris, was soundly defeated by President-Elect Donald Trump two weeks ago. Public trust in legacy media outlets continues to plummet. It's so bad that even the Democrat viewer base for propaganda cable 'news' talk shows like MSNBC's Morning Joe are jumping ship. Joe and Mika are bewildered.

Why is this happening? (WATCH)

We just saw five major reasons why no one is tuning in anymore.

The inability of 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats to self-reflect plays a huge roll in this. Trump voters can easily see what the problem is.

We'll let them tell it.

What, it was all the lying? Wow, that seems so obvious unless you work for MSNBC.

Joe and Mika said it was one in five getting their news from online influencers. That's got to be higher.

Younger news consumers avoiding MSNBC is much higher, adults can't be too far behind. It's only going to get worse for the dishonest dinosaurs of the fossilizing legacy media  'News' outlets are no match for X and other social media sites.

Yet, another reason to not trust the legacy media.

MSNBC continues to live in the 1990s when the Internet was young. Today, technology has made it possible for Americans to fully realize their freedom of the press right and use it in real time to prove Joe, Mika and all their friends are lying. To survive this they must tell the truth - something legacy media will refuse to do.

Tags: AL SHARPTON DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS JOE SCARBOROUGH JOURNALISM

