There's No Place Like Homebase: WaPo Employees Must Resign if They Refuse to Return to the Office

Working from home will no longer be an option for entitled 'journalists' and other employees of The Washington Post. The message has gone out: return to homebase five days a week or resign. The Post is not playing around.

Check out the quote and the post, it can't get any more to the point than this.

What would you say to a person who does not wish to return to a 5-day a week office schedule? If an employee decides they do not wish to return to work at The Post on a 5-day a week office schedule, we understand and will accept their resignation.

In an internal Q&A shared yesterday with staff, the Washington Post says it will accept the resignation of any employee who does not wish to return to the office five days a week https://t.co/WDuQkDPvad pic.twitter.com/zynXMiaUfx — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 19, 2024

It's hard to imagine that many businesses still have Covid-based work from home policies. But, that appears to be the case here. Some are shocked by the news.

Seriously! After 4 and a half years people are still working from home? — Sarah B D (@MammaSBD) November 19, 2024

Anyone who still thinks they can act like they did during the pandemic should be fired immediately. No more pajamas on the couch at home! — Dave Arnold (@davearnold1985) November 19, 2024

The Washington Post employees must trade their comfy couches at home for their old cubicles at the office. Oh, the humanity!

Damn... Making the workplace REAL AGAIN!!



Check in with the boss, then go out and report... sounds easy enough.



What a concept! — CaptMeticuli (@CaptMeticuli) November 19, 2024

Having to actually show up for work. How novel. — Stacy Kramer (@StacyKrame33970) November 19, 2024

They can go do journalism, but they have to be in the office everyday. — MissPatriot (@paulawollyahoo1) November 19, 2024

Life must suck for them that they now have to work like everyone else. — Marc (@Marcstout2) November 19, 2024

Imagine the heads exploding, with blue and purple hair littering the landscape. — Lord Tweet (@_LordTweet) November 19, 2024

It'll be like piñatas! This edict is not going over well with workers who have been Zooming and phoning it in for years. Owner Jeff Bezos is trying to reintroduce a proper work environment and work ethic.

It's easy to imagine why.

Bezos is tired of his money losing operation. — Watch More TV (@watch_more_tv87) November 19, 2024

SUPER...LOL..this could lead to Bezos shutting the far left WOKE ra'g down — non_dom (@randOmuos) November 19, 2024

Not so much a shutting down, but more of an attempt to force The Post into becoming an actual newspaper that produces genuine journalism. With what Bezos has to work with that appears to be a fool's errand. Good luck with that, Jeff! Managers have until February to comply with the new five-day office rules, others have until June.