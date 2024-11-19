There's No Place Like Homebase: WaPo Employees Must Resign if They Refuse to Return to the Office

VIP
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Working from home will no longer be an option for entitled 'journalists' and other employees of The Washington Post. The message has gone out: return to homebase five days a week or resign. The Post is not playing around.

Check out the quote and the post, it can't get any more to the point than this.

What would you say to a person who does not wish to return to a 5-day a week office schedule? If an employee decides they do not wish to return to work at The Post on a 5-day a week office schedule, we understand and will accept their resignation.

It's hard to imagine that many businesses still have Covid-based work from home policies. But, that appears to be the case here. Some are shocked by the news.

The Washington Post employees must trade their comfy couches at home for their old cubicles at the office. Oh, the humanity!

It'll be like piñatas! This edict is not going over well with workers who have been Zooming and phoning it in for years. Owner Jeff Bezos is trying to reintroduce a proper work environment and work ethic.

It's easy to imagine why.

Not so much a shutting down, but more of an attempt to force The Post into becoming an actual newspaper that produces genuine journalism. With what Bezos has to work with that appears to be a fool's errand. Good luck with that, Jeff! Managers have until February to comply with the new five-day office rules, others have until June.

