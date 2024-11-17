Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the Wrath of Cons

He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks...
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 17, 2024
Joan Marcus

William Shatner recently sat down for a chat with Bill Maher and it didn't take long for the sci-fi star to trek into a space he didn't belong - politics! Sadly, the Captain Kirk actor didn't have his trusty first officer, Spock, to chide him for being illogical or give him a quick Vulcan nerve pinch so we could be spared from his ill-informed nonsense.

Shatner boldly goes off the rails here. (WATCH)

Shatner must have been orbiting another planet since he's missed what's been happening on Earth, specifically America, for the last few years.

We're starting to wonder if Shatner stole a replicator from the Enterprise. Maybe that's why he has no idea how expensive food is.

Shatner seems to think choosing a president is like casting a TV role. In his world, Kamala was a perfect choice because of her skin color and gender.

Let's hope Shatner doesn't cling on to that ignorance.

Shatner is a well-loved actor. His fandom stretches generations. One thing his fans admired about him was his rule about not talking politics. Now, they feel let down.

Captain Kirk said, 'There's no such thing as the unknown - only things temporarily hidden, temporarily not understood.' Hopefully, Shatner will take that to heart and explore this 'undiscovered country' he's living in. If he had already done that he would know exactly why Kamala lost and how much Americans have been struggling under the Biden/Harris administration.

