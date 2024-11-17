Phasers Set to OOF: William Shatner's Ignorance of Why Kamala Lost Invokes the Wrath of Cons

William Shatner recently sat down for a chat with Bill Maher and it didn't take long for the sci-fi star to trek into a space he didn't belong - politics! Sadly, the Captain Kirk actor didn't have his trusty first officer, Spock, to chide him for being illogical or give him a quick Vulcan nerve pinch so we could be spared from his ill-informed nonsense.

Advertisement

Shatner boldly goes off the rails here. (WATCH)

SHATNER: “I don’t know why the Democrats lost. I don’t understand … Prices have come down, the economy is good. I don’t know why they voted against her, against the party.” pic.twitter.com/dh9x0yV94U — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 17, 2024

Shatner must have been orbiting another planet since he's missed what's been happening on Earth, specifically America, for the last few years.

Prices have not come down @WilliamShatner. Inflation is still going up. And though it is going up at a rate slower than the previous 3 years, it is still going up higher than Trumps 4 years in office. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) November 17, 2024

I would love to take Bill to the grocery and tell him to buy enough groceries for the week with $200. — Doug Ross (@directorblue) November 17, 2024

These people exist in a complete bubble. They never interact with everyday people, never buy groceries, pump gas, send their kids to public schools. It’s amazing that they have zero association with the reality of the rest of the population. Amazing and sad. — The Usual Suspect (@Ronin0165) November 17, 2024

Out of touch, prices are not down, home ownership is almost unattainable, insurance premiums and were sick of our money funding everyone but us. — Mention-It-All (@yecartbackwards) November 17, 2024

We're starting to wonder if Shatner stole a replicator from the Enterprise. Maybe that's why he has no idea how expensive food is.

Shatner seems to think choosing a president is like casting a TV role. In his world, Kamala was a perfect choice because of her skin color and gender.

I love how he names, “black and woman” as presidential qualifications, when not a single conservative cares about either. Dems are so hopelessly out of touch. — Thought Criminal 🇺🇸 (@ThoughtCrimes80) November 17, 2024

"Why wasn't she a good candidate? She's a woman. Shes black."



Man, these people are so damn stupid its brutal to listen too. — HelioWave (@heliodown) November 17, 2024

Let's hope Shatner doesn't cling on to that ignorance.

Shatner is a well-loved actor. His fandom stretches generations. One thing his fans admired about him was his rule about not talking politics. Now, they feel let down.

Shatner has consistently bragged about being a non-political Canadian, and then he goes on Bill Maher and sh&ts on his entire stance by wondering aloud why the Democrats lost. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) November 17, 2024

@WilliamShatner Why are you talking politics and going on a political show? You said NO POLITICS and I respected you for that. But saying why did she lose. ARE YOU FREAKING SERIOUS?? — PeteTruth (@PeteTruthUSA) November 17, 2024

Advertisement

Captain Kirk said, 'There's no such thing as the unknown - only things temporarily hidden, temporarily not understood.' Hopefully, Shatner will take that to heart and explore this 'undiscovered country' he's living in. If he had already done that he would know exactly why Kamala lost and how much Americans have been struggling under the Biden/Harris administration.