Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After Kamala's Loss

Trump voters abandoned CNN and MSNBC years ago. Both cable 'news' networks have struggled to survive changes in the media landscape by solely catering to their shared and now dwindling Democrat viewer base. So it's no surprise that with Kamala getting obliterated by President-Elect Donald Trump on Election Day, Democrats are now blaming and punishing their own 'news' outlets by switching the channel or turning off the TV. This is especially true with the younger demographic needed to survive.

This is what dying cable 'news' looks like.

NEW: On Tuesday, one week after the election, CNN and MSNBC drew their lowest 25-54 demo ratings in nearly a quarter of a century....



CNN lowest since June 27, 2000

MSNBC lowest since August 7, 2001*



*excluding last year's July 4 holiday — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 14, 2024

Wow, that's almost a quarter century.

Republicans/conservatives/Trump supporters abandoned legacy media years ago because it was obvious 'journalists' were Democrats and covering events from that perspective and lying while doing it. Democrats/leftists continued following legacy media because it regurgitated for them exactly what they already believed. Here's the problem for Democrats. No matter how much 'journalists' do that, they can never 'Democrat' hard enough to satisfy them.

Here, we'll let Democrats tell you themselves.

This is what happens when you try to normalize a fascist and his former administration by interviewing them or placing them on a panel as though they shouldn’t be in prison @MSNBC @MSNBCPR — Sheri Lunn (@SheriLunn) November 14, 2024

Well deserved. It's not that we're sore losers.

It's that the media was complicit in elon/Putin/trump's dangerous game. They did all they could to make trump president because they were certain it would boost their ratings. They made the fascist takeover easy. — Jay Lee 🌊❤🐕🐕❤⚽️ 🇺🇦 (@Jay_Lee_C) November 14, 2024

Yes, Democrat viewers seriously think their fellow Dems who pretend to be 'journalists' wanted Trump to win. It's a psychosis.

Let's read on.

They pretended he was normal for 8 years — Sharlette Hambrick (@SharletteH) November 14, 2024

They did it to themselves. They should of stuck up for democracy every minute they were on the air. They know right from wrong. A lot of people will stay away for 4 years. We’ll keep aware other ways when we choose too. — Michelle Gallagher (@MAGMedia83) November 14, 2024

LMAO oh this is sweet. They let Republicans play in their faces for at least 10 years while both siding every single issue which alienated the people who were actually watching them 😭😭😭😭all they had to do was just report the truth — Doink (@RepubsSuckBruh) November 14, 2024

'Journalists' have lit their hair on fire for almost a decade while screeching that Trump was Hitler and a fascist. Yet, these now-departing CNN and MSNBC viewers claim that never happened.

Sorry, but none of these 'journalists' or leftist hosts were sanewashing or normalizing Trump.

None of us have the stomach to listen to the sane washing that is certain to follow this catastrophic election. The only path ahead relies on being able to tell the truth, ugly as it may be. Presenting Trump as if he were a normal candidate was ruinous for the country. — J Tyler (@jtyler1128) November 14, 2024

Continue to STOP 👏🏾WATCHING 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 They normalized Trump and look at where we are now. To hell with them. Read a book, hangout with friends, travel, go see a movie or two, live life. — J (@JayBonThe1and2) November 14, 2024

These ticked-off Kamala voters who are ignorantly destroying their own corporate 'news' channels are also corraling themselves into smaller mental prison yards.

So Sane Washing Trump's insanity is toxic to their viewers? Who knew?

We all knew !!!!

Screw CNN aka Fox Lite +Screw MSNBC - my family are boycotting ALL Corp Media for their role in getting trump re-elected

We are only watching Meidas Touch Network & listening to their podcasts pic.twitter.com/9JditCWJFY — Naked Mole Rat (@downunder045) November 14, 2024

We are not going back — tanyia (@tanyia) November 14, 2024

That's a sure way for Democrats to lose future elections, so we're all for it.

Well Gen-X is awake now and we don’t like being lied to, we don’t like being gas lit, we don’t like identity politics, we don’t like being told a man is a woman and we don’t like woke. @CNN and @MSNBC only deal in those topics. pic.twitter.com/wxv3Zj6bua — ArrowheadLoud (@ArrowheadLoud) November 14, 2024

Love to see legacy media on its final breath — Brandon Jones (@B_Jones2009) November 14, 2024

The legacy media is in its death throes and deservedly so. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) November 14, 2024

Love it!

The legacy media has no new audience to latch on to. Their remaining Democrat base is leaving in droves with no one to replace them. This is great news for us politically awake Trump-supporting Gen Xers. We've been planning for this funeral for a while now. It shouldn't be much longer now.



