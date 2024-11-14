VIP
Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After Kamala's Loss

Warren Squire  |  6:40 PM on November 14, 2024
Townhall Media

Trump voters abandoned CNN and MSNBC years ago. Both cable 'news' networks have struggled to survive changes in the media landscape by solely catering to their shared and now dwindling Democrat viewer base. So it's no surprise that with Kamala getting obliterated by President-Elect Donald Trump on Election Day, Democrats are now blaming and punishing their own 'news' outlets by switching the channel or turning off the TV. This is especially true with the younger demographic needed to survive.

This is what dying cable 'news' looks like.

Wow, that's almost a quarter century.

Republicans/conservatives/Trump supporters abandoned legacy media years ago because it was obvious 'journalists' were Democrats and covering events from that perspective and lying while doing it. Democrats/leftists continued following legacy media because it regurgitated for them exactly what they already believed. Here's the problem for Democrats. No matter how much 'journalists' do that, they can never 'Democrat' hard enough to satisfy them.

Here, we'll let Democrats tell you themselves.

Yes, Democrat viewers seriously think their fellow Dems who pretend to be 'journalists' wanted Trump to win. It's a psychosis.

Let's read on.

'Journalists' have lit their hair on fire for almost a decade while screeching that Trump was Hitler and a fascist. Yet, these now-departing CNN and MSNBC viewers claim that never happened.

Sorry, but none of these 'journalists' or leftist hosts were sanewashing or normalizing Trump.

These ticked-off Kamala voters who are ignorantly destroying their own corporate 'news' channels are also corraling themselves into smaller mental prison yards.

That's a sure way for Democrats to lose future elections, so we're all for it.

Love it!

The legacy media has no new audience to latch on to. Their remaining Democrat base is leaving in droves with no one to replace them. This is great news for us politically awake Trump-supporting Gen Xers. We've been planning for this funeral for a while now. It shouldn't be much longer now.  

