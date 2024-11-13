VIP
Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions

Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-Elect Donald Trump met with outgoing President Joe Biden at the White House today. There was one burning question on everyone's mind - what's up with that fireplace? The fiery distraction set X and other social media sites ablaze. It sparked all kinds of comments.

What in the blazes is going on here? (WATCH)

The Presidents had a cordial meeting. The only thing heated about their discussion was the room. How hot was it in there?

It takes a lot of fuel to get a fire that large raging. Some posters think they know what was used for kindling.

We haven't seen flames like that in Washington since Antifa protested the death of George Floyd, but commenters remembered something that's a close second.

Maybe this was test run. Biden still has one more birthday to look forward in the White House on November 20. Happy early Birthday, Joe! The best present is Trump taking office again.

Roll out the fireplace MAGA memes!

Yes, MFGA - Make Fireplaces Great Again!

Hopefully, this is will be the only fiery Washington, D.C. reception for President-Elect Trump. Although, we're sure Democrats and their Antifa buddies are already stocking up on torches and Molotov cocktails for Inauguration Day.

