Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions

President-Elect Donald Trump met with outgoing President Joe Biden at the White House today. There was one burning question on everyone's mind - what's up with that fireplace? The fiery distraction set X and other social media sites ablaze. It sparked all kinds of comments.

What in the blazes is going on here? (WATCH)

WATCH: President-elect Trump & President Biden meet at the White House for historic sit down



pic.twitter.com/wSIvQp1lIp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 13, 2024

The Presidents had a cordial meeting. The only thing heated about their discussion was the room. How hot was it in there?

Is that fireplace real? It’s gotta be 110 degrees in there. — BorderLine Guy (@SarcasmAndBeer) November 13, 2024

That fire in the White House Fireplace is COOKING!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



(in the background of Trump/Biden "press spray" for handshake)



That room must be 100+degrees!

No way that was unintentional, right?

Is there some meaning to it?

Twitter gonna be lit 🔥 now. — Sean Carroll (@SeanCarrollNews) November 13, 2024

Chimney fire 🔥

That fireplace is raging. — Jo Lee🇺🇲🟥 (@JoLee136736) November 13, 2024

Talk about carbon emissions. (The fireplace, not Joe) — Mike Wible (@MikeWible57) November 13, 2024

I cannot quit watching that fire ripping in that fireplace. I don’t really care about what else is going on… That is an ELITE level fire. https://t.co/mE6kwHBWXm — Grant Pinkerton (@GPinks) November 13, 2024

It looks like a bonfire at a football cheer event! — Randall Peterson (@hikenmann) November 13, 2024

It takes a lot of fuel to get a fire that large raging. Some posters think they know what was used for kindling.

Is that Jack Smith's report in the fireplace? — Mark B (@Mark48065) November 13, 2024

I think it’s part of the incinerator where they’re burning the shredded documents.



Either that or Biden is just really, really cold. — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) November 13, 2024

They both agreed to put their classified files in there this time so no DOJ shenanigans can commence later. — colovion (@Colovion) November 13, 2024

Damn… looks like they stoked that fire with the Trump dossier. https://t.co/9Z4GlBRSPi — Mike Baker (@MBCompanyMan) November 13, 2024

We haven't seen flames like that in Washington since Antifa protested the death of George Floyd, but commenters remembered something that's a close second.

That fireplace reminds me of Bidens birthday cake 😂 https://t.co/6qCV6p2Uv1 pic.twitter.com/MOPepjrv9J — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) November 13, 2024

I think they threw Biden’s birthday cake in there — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) November 13, 2024

Maybe this was test run. Biden still has one more birthday to look forward in the White House on November 20. Happy early Birthday, Joe! The best present is Trump taking office again.

Roll out the fireplace MAGA memes!

President-Elect Donald J. Trump meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at The White House next to a cozy fire. pic.twitter.com/pTnDCUKnX0 — shaycarl ⛷ (@shaycarl) November 13, 2024

The best fires. The biggest fires. Yuge fires. Everyone is saying, "you've never had fires like this in the fireplace at the White House"... — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) November 13, 2024

Make Fireplace Fires Great Again — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) November 13, 2024

Yes, MFGA - Make Fireplaces Great Again!

Hopefully, this is will be the only fiery Washington, D.C. reception for President-Elect Trump. Although, we're sure Democrats and their Antifa buddies are already stocking up on torches and Molotov cocktails for Inauguration Day.