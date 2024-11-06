'Nuts to You!' Squirrely Specter of Peanut Crosses Kamala's Path on Her Darkest Day

The 'spirit' of Peanut, the state-slain squirrel, got the last laugh at Kamala's concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C. today. You'll recall that Peanut and his raccoon pal, Fred, were taken from their owner's home in New York and then executed by the state. The radiant rodent became a rallying cry for Trump supporters fighting government overreach, the type of overreach Democrats like Kamala Harris represent. So, it's very fitting that just before her concession speech today his ghost (or possibly a furry buddy of his) crossed her stage.

Scurry, little buddy. Scurry with all your might! (WATCH)

A squirrel ran across the stage at Kamala’s concession speech...



Peanut's spirit lives on!

🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/0LEkNYDkQo — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 6, 2024

Wow, even death can not stop a squirrel from seeking justice.

It was almost as if the squirrely specter was letting Kamala know his cute, little claws tipped the election in favor of President-Elect Donald Trump.

That theory is not as nutty as it sounds.

That squirrel is the 5th horseman — FKNA-Ghost Protocol (@GhostInTheMach1) November 6, 2024

Sir Peanut letting us know that he’s ok and that he approves of Trump! — 🇺🇸 Straight Talk Turncoat 🇺🇸 (@GAonMyMind99) November 6, 2024

So funny!! PNut is haunting her!! — Margaret Auburn Grad 1776 (@MargaretAUGrad) November 6, 2024

God sends a squirrel to save America. Evil overreach of Marxist New York exposed. We are all Peanuts if tyranny reigns — Sandy Wright (@SandyGl88167783) November 6, 2024

Yes, may God send his furry angels, big and small, to protect us all!

Harambe sent that squirrel — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) November 6, 2024

It's assumed that Peanut has returned to Harambe's side and is frolicking amongst the heavenly clouds with his raccoon pal, Fred. We don't just have our memories of Peanut. but the many memes his courageous and carefree life generated.

Here's a sampling.

Remarkable.

Peanut, you crossed Kamala's dark path. Someday we hope to cross paths of light with you. If not in this world, then possibly the next. Rest in peace, Peanut. You did right by your country.