Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends
VIP
The Trash Takes Out the Democrats
MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big...
Don't Blame the Harris Campaign; Blame Toxic Masculinity, White Supremacy, and Transphobia
Yes, PLEASE! Leftie Reminds Us How AWESOME the Supreme Court Will Be Thanks...
Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and...
Joy Reid Blames White Women for Again Passing Up the Chance to Smash...
Brian Stelter Wonders If Media Did Enough to Counter Trump’s ‘Campaign of Relentless...
George W. Bush Rises Above Petty Leftists, Congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump
They Will NEVER Get It: Dem Strategist Claims Kamala Would Have Won if...
Bulwark Crew Wishes Biden Would’ve Been More Authoritarian to Prevent Authoritarianism
Kamala Harris Says the Outcome of the Election 'Is Not What We Voted...
J.K. Rowling Warns Progressives About Doubling Down on Calling Opponents Nazis
VIP
'You Are the Media Now': Doctor Elon Musk Pronounces the Time of Death...

'Nuts to You!' Squirrely Specter of Peanut Crosses Kamala's Path on Her Darkest Day

Warren Squire  |  8:45 PM on November 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

The 'spirit' of Peanut, the state-slain squirrel, got the last laugh at Kamala's concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C. today. You'll recall that Peanut and his raccoon pal, Fred, were taken from their owner's home in New York and then executed by the state. The radiant rodent became a rallying cry for Trump supporters fighting government overreach, the type of overreach Democrats like Kamala Harris represent. So, it's very fitting that just before her concession speech today his ghost (or possibly a furry buddy of his) crossed her stage.

Advertisement

Scurry, little buddy. Scurry with all your might! (WATCH)

Wow, even death can not stop a squirrel from seeking justice.

It was almost as if the squirrely specter was letting Kamala know his cute, little claws tipped the election in favor of President-Elect Donald Trump.

That theory is not as nutty as it sounds.

Yes, may God send his furry angels, big and small, to protect us all!

It's assumed that Peanut has returned to Harambe's side and is frolicking amongst the heavenly clouds with his raccoon pal, Fred. We don't just have our memories of Peanut. but the many memes his courageous and carefree life generated.

Recommended

MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big Win
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here's a sampling.

Remarkable.

Peanut, you crossed Kamala's dark path. Someday we hope to cross paths of light with you. If not in this world, then possibly the next. Rest in peace, Peanut. You did right by your country.

Tags: CAMPAIGN FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS MEME MEMES PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big Win
Grateful Calvin
Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends
Gordon K
Yes, PLEASE! Leftie Reminds Us How AWESOME the Supreme Court Will Be Thanks to Trump's Second Term
Amy Curtis
Don't Blame the Harris Campaign; Blame Toxic Masculinity, White Supremacy, and Transphobia
Brett T.
George W. Bush Rises Above Petty Leftists, Congratulates President-Elect Donald Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big Win Grateful Calvin
Advertisement