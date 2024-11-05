BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Manhattan Mayhem as Democrats Face Off Against Vengeful Squirrels and Raccoons on Election Day

Warren Squire  |  1:45 PM on November 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

There are reports of mayhem coming in from New York City this Election Day. Rodents of varying sizes, many wearing red caps have swooped down on unsuspecting voters on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. One fleeing voter said the larger creatures were wearing masks over their eyes, she described them as 'bandits'. The smaller creatures were throwing peanuts and the bigger ones were armed with trash cans.

More info on the animal attack here.

Survivors say the beasts were squeaking 'do it for Peanut, do it for Fred' over and over as half-eaten peanuts and days-old trash rained down on Kamala voters.

You'll recall that Peanut, the squirrel, and Fred, the raccoon were taken from their owner in New York. The state then executed the two innocent adorable pets. The two rascally rodents have become a rallying cry for Trump supporters who are sick of government overreach.

RIP Peanut and Fred!

Wait, we're getting a news update. You better read this, it looks important.

Okay, we're pulling your leg.

No vengeful varmints are taking out their righteous raccoon anger on those who voted Governor Kathy Hochul into office. But, you should still go vote today for President Donald Trump. He's the only candidate who wants to protect your pets from enemies, foreign and domestic. Do it for Peanut and Fred!

'.

