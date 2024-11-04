Kamala Rolls Out Calvacade of Cash-Rich Celebrities to Sway Voters Who Can't Afford Groceries

As Election Day nears and desperation grows, Kamala is calling on celebrities to help pad her rally attendance numbers and ultimately drag her over the finish line. It's been her go-to move the entire election cycle. Celebrities have lent their speaking voices to her campaign, but not always their singing ones. We're talking about you Beyoncé. Still, Kamala playing 4th on the bill with rappers, actors, and other entertainers is fitting for someone who's never even won her party's presidential primary.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz roll out celebrities on last day of campaigning https://t.co/hzlxjfNONZ — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2024

Many people can't stand celebrities.

It's not just the inflated egos, but the fact many have nothing in common with average Americans. Are they struggling under the Harris/Biden administration they voted into office? No. Will their lives be dramatically impacted by an even more radical Harris/Walz regime? Also, no.

Hollywood and celebrities elite.

And we average people are to relate to this how?

These people live in their mansions and do not have to worry about the high cost of groceries to put on their freaking table. — pat (@patflorida22) November 4, 2024

And this is one of my biggest turn-offs. Celebrities do not live the same lives as we do. I don't give a damn what they have to say about a candidate...their opinion will not affect mine...but Democrats lean on them like they're the ones running for office. — 🌼 gretchen 🌼 (@gretchiekc) November 4, 2024

Broke Americans love nothing more than being lectured by talentless nepo babies. A winning tactic — Asmodeus (@FranklinCo33175) November 4, 2024

Oh please their endorsements mean nothing.. As if celebrities know what it’s like to be an ordinary American living with this economy 🙄 — Kattwoman213 (@kmcgraw213) November 4, 2024

Celebrities seem like a horrible way to reach people living paycheck to paycheck. Hollywood and the entertainment industry have lost their luster over the last two decades, especially with non-Democrat voters. So, why invite them if their endorsements mean nothing?

These posters know why.

If it were not for celebrities, nobody would attend a Harris rally. — Robert Krc (@robert_krc) November 4, 2024

The only way they can get people to come — Democrats & MSM: "PROTECT THE HIVE!" (@LibbysRNuts) November 4, 2024

There's still enough star power left to rope in some celebrity-starved voters. Kamala's career started with a bang (of sorts), maybe she's trying to go out with one as well.

It's like kamala's farewell tour — DStwo99 (@manuvsteele99) November 4, 2024

Hopefully, these 'star-studded' rallies are her farewell tour. We can make that a reality by voting for Donald Trump. Let's get Kamala off the campaign concert circuit by propelling Trump back into the White House on Tuesday.