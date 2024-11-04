Kamala Rolls Out Calvacade of Cash-Rich Celebrities to Sway Voters Who Can't Afford Groceries

You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That...
Warren Squire  |  3:50 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

As Election Day nears and desperation grows, Kamala is calling on celebrities to help pad her rally attendance numbers and ultimately drag her over the finish line. It's been her go-to move the entire election cycle. Celebrities have lent their speaking voices to her campaign, but not always their singing ones. We're talking about you Beyoncé. Still, Kamala playing 4th on the bill with rappers, actors, and other entertainers is fitting for someone who's never even won her party's presidential primary.

Advertisement

Read about it here.

Many people can't stand celebrities.

It's not just the inflated egos, but the fact many have nothing in common with average Americans. Are they struggling under the Harris/Biden administration they voted into office? No. Will their lives be dramatically impacted by an even more radical Harris/Walz regime? Also, no.

See what these posters have to say.

Celebrities seem like a horrible way to reach people living paycheck to paycheck. Hollywood and the entertainment industry have lost their luster over the last two decades, especially with non-Democrat voters. So, why invite them if their endorsements mean nothing?

These posters know why.

There's still enough star power left to rope in some celebrity-starved voters. Kamala's career started with a bang (of sorts), maybe she's trying to go out with one as well.

Hopefully, these 'star-studded' rallies are her farewell tour. We can make that a reality by voting for Donald Trump. Let's get Kamala off the campaign concert circuit by propelling Trump back into the White House on Tuesday.

