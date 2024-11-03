The Party of Hate: Democrat New York Governer Says Citizens are 'Anti-American' if They Vote for Trump

It wasn't enough to execute a man's pet squirrel and raccoon, now New York Governor Kathy Hochul may be setting her sights on Trump voters. The Democrat Party has been unified around its dehumanizing and hateful (but untrue) message that Trump supporters are fascist, racist, Nazi, garbage. Hochul has now added 'anti-American' to the mix. If Democrat Party members truly believe what they're spewing, the next logical step would be rounding up their fellow Americans and putting them into prisons or re-education camps.

You can witness her hate for yourself. (WATCH)

Quite the closing message from the so called campaign of joy: If you don’t vote Democrat, you are Nazi, Hitler loving, anti-American garbage. pic.twitter.com/pbz47BSOwO — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 3, 2024

Hochul, give it a rest!

If anyone is being anti-American, it's YOU! There's nothing more American than our right to vote. Commenters are tired of you and your party stepping on their necks because of who they vote for. You treat illegal aliens better than you do your fellow citizens.

Disgusting that any Governor would say that a voter exercising their constitutional right to vote their choice is "Anti-American".



Voting ones preference is the most American activity we do as free people. @KathyHochul just said the most anti-American thing one could say!… — KJ-isms (@KJisms) November 3, 2024

Such a horrible governor Hochul is for our state. As a woman, and a New Yorker I voted for a secure border, a thriving economy and for peace around the world! I think importing millions of illegals, using our U.S. tax payer $$ for putting them up in five star hotels, giving them… — Garbage, Irredeemable, Deplorable Ultra MAGA (@nanobiomedib) November 3, 2024

GFY @GovKathyHochul

Stop telling half this state they’re anti American and not welcome. I cannot wait till your time for re-election comes.

You are the most divisive governor we’ve ever had. — Mary (@mary_skillcat3) November 3, 2024

@GovKathyHochul says that Trump supporters are “anti-American”. @JoeBiden said Trump supporters are “garbage”. @mcuban said female Trump supporters are weak and dumb. @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz said Trump supporters are fascists.



These people don’t just dislike you. They… — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) November 3, 2024

Wow, the Democrat Party truly is the party of hate!

President Biden and Dem leaders are laser-focused on creating division. and not policy ideas that would help all Americans. It also doesn't help the party's cause that many members are racist. Kathy Hochul, is no exception. You'll recall her infantilizing black school students not too long ago.

These posters remember.

Kathy Hochul also thinks black people don’t know what computers are



😉 pic.twitter.com/ln6fbDIzwS — CountrAI (@myCountrAI) November 3, 2024

All you need to know about the governor are that she was kicked out of a funeral for a fallen police officer by the family, and she thinks black kids in her state are not able to understand even the most fundamental levels of technology. — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) November 3, 2024

Others are still upset over her administration's role in the unnecessary deaths of two innocent animals. The state recently took a New York man's pet squirrel and raccoon and executed them.

I'm surprised the NY Governor has time for interviews. I thought she was busy rounding up cute little squirrels to kill. #Peanut — Anna720 (@Anna72012) November 3, 2024

These people own a party of hate. After the interview she most likely went after someone else's squirrel — Jimmy Lee (@CEOJimmyLee) November 3, 2024

Peanut, the executed squirrel, has become a rallying cry for many tired of government overreach. Many are worried this deadly penchant for overreach will soon extend to citizens. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats have labeled Trump supporters 'anti-American' and other despicable words that present us as a threat to their rule. Expect government persecution of Trump supporters to swing into overdrive if Kamala takes the White House. So, make it your mission to vote for Trump.