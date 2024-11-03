The Party of Hate: Democrat New York Governer Says Citizens are 'Anti-American' if They Vote for Trump

Shocked ... SHOCKED! Pentagon Under Fire for Failing to Send Absentee Ballots to...
Warren Squire  |  2:30 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

It wasn't enough to execute a man's pet squirrel and raccoon, now New York Governor Kathy Hochul may be setting her sights on Trump voters. The Democrat Party has been unified around its dehumanizing and hateful (but untrue) message that Trump supporters are fascist, racist, Nazi, garbage. Hochul has now added 'anti-American' to the mix. If Democrat Party members truly believe what they're spewing, the next logical step would be rounding up their fellow Americans and putting them into prisons or re-education camps.

You can witness her hate for yourself. (WATCH)

Hochul, give it a rest!

If anyone is being anti-American, it's YOU! There's nothing more American than our right to vote. Commenters are tired of you and your party stepping on their necks because of who they vote for. You treat illegal aliens better than you do your fellow citizens.

Wow, the Democrat Party truly is the party of hate!

President Biden and Dem leaders are laser-focused on creating division. and not policy ideas that would help all Americans. It also doesn't help the party's cause that many members are racist. Kathy Hochul, is no exception. You'll recall her infantilizing black school students not too long ago.

These posters remember.

Others are still upset over her administration's role in the unnecessary deaths of two innocent animals. The state recently took a New York man's pet squirrel and raccoon and executed them.

Peanut, the executed squirrel, has become a rallying cry for many tired of government overreach. Many are worried this deadly penchant for overreach will soon extend to citizens. Kathy Hochul and her fellow Democrats have labeled Trump supporters 'anti-American' and other despicable words that present us as a threat to their rule. Expect government persecution of Trump supporters to swing into overdrive if Kamala takes the White House. So, make it your mission to vote for Trump.

