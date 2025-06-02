Predators Wish Everyone in Nashville a Happy Pride Month

So, it's here. Pride Month. An entire month set aside to celebrate people's sexuality.

We're sure all of the big corporations have already updated their logos with rainbows (except in the Middle East), and we'll be hearing about Pride Month from businesses, organizations, and politicians across the nation. We'll see if the U.S. military under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sends out Pride Month posts, like the one the Marines did of the rainbow-colored bullets.

Getting in on the action on Day 1 is Nashville's professional NHL hockey team, who happen to be called the Predators.

The predators you say? pic.twitter.com/I0ia8EmKy9 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 2, 2025

Ah, activated a different Predator mode, eh?



Nasty. — Jeff Wright (@merelyjwright) June 2, 2025

This was poorly thought out.

I mean, damn lol — Joel (@joelgaines) June 2, 2025

Seems a bit on the nose, don't you think? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) June 2, 2025

"Predators" is supposed to be your team name, not a demographic you endorse. — Mr. Reality (@MrReality_sp) June 2, 2025

For once, there is truth in advertising. — Jennifer Rote 🐰 🇺🇸 (@wildnmild4u) June 2, 2025

Username checks out — The Mick (@MBtheMick) June 2, 2025

Happy Pride Month from the Predators.

We pick on the Predators because of their name, but you know every NHL team is going to have its special Pride Night with rainbow jerseys.

