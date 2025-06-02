Crazy-Eyed Lefty Is TRIGGERED by Target's Pro-America Clothing Displays (WATCH)
This 'Trans' Athlete Stole Trophies From Women. The Real Villain Is the Mom.
SCOTUS Presumably Will Address Maryland's AR-15 Ban ‘In the Next Term or Two'
The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala...
I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring...
From the NFL to Congress?
Tim Walz Trips Over Beyonce While Explaining That Trump Won Young Men With...
LOL! Lester Holt Says 'Facts Matter' As He Signs Off From a Career...
Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing
New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case...
DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their...
No One Is Above the Law? CBS News Reports 130 Judges Signed Brief...
NBC News Correspondent Found a Way to Make the Boulder Terrorist Attack About...
VIP
YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT

Predators Wish Everyone in Nashville a Happy Pride Month

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 02, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

So, it's here. Pride Month. An entire month set aside to celebrate people's sexuality.

We're sure all of the big corporations have already updated their logos with rainbows (except in the Middle East), and we'll be hearing about Pride Month from businesses, organizations, and politicians across the nation. We'll see if the U.S. military under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sends out Pride Month posts, like the one the Marines did of the rainbow-colored bullets.

Advertisement

Getting in on the action on Day 1 is Nashville's professional NHL hockey team, who happen to be called the Predators.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Happy Pride Month from the Predators.

We pick on the Predators because of their name, but you know every NHL team is going to have its special Pride Night with rainbow jerseys.

***

Tags: LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Crazy-Eyed Lefty Is TRIGGERED by Target's Pro-America Clothing Displays (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring Imane Khelif to Undergo Sex Testing
Amy Curtis
New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case (With LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala Harris Run for CA Governor
Amy Curtis
This 'Trans' Athlete Stole Trophies From Women. The Real Villain Is the Mom.
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement