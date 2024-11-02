It's Happening? Ron Paul Hints at Joining Elon Musk to Eradicate Government Waste
Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech

Warren Squire  |  7:30 AM on November 02, 2024
Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

You'd think a person who raps for a living would never be at a loss for words. But, that's exactly what happened to rapper Cardi B at a Kamala campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Friday night. With the teleprompter on the blitz, the rapper struggled with what to do on stage or over a minute.

It was cringe. (WATCH)

That felt like an eternity!

Cardi B finally read her speech off of a cellphone. A very animated Cardi B decided to rant about something all millionaire rappers worry about. Yes, rising grocery prices. Something someone with a net worth of around $80 million struggles with daily. We highly doubt Cardi B is hitting up ALDI.

You've been warned, this is painful! (WATCH)

Thank you, professor.

The rapper seems a tad confused. The current administration is to blame for higher costs. Kamala is part of that administration. Hate to be a spoiler, Cardi B, but Kamala is lying to your face.

Listen to these folks.

Cardi B joins other entertainers who've appeared on stage at a Kamala rally, not singing a note or even rapping a word. Instead, they delivered speeches and went home, reportedly a little richer than they arrived.

Beyoncé was another singer who did not perform as well. She said she came to a Kamala rally to speak as a mother. Tonight, Cardi B spoke saying she knows what it's like to be an underdog. It's suspected that Cardi B left the event and returned to her 22,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta to ponder how she will afford groceries if Trump beats Kamala.

