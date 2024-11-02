Economically Illiterate Cardi B Gets 'F' For Phoned-In Kamala Rally Speech

You'd think a person who raps for a living would never be at a loss for words. But, that's exactly what happened to rapper Cardi B at a Kamala campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Friday night. With the teleprompter on the blitz, the rapper struggled with what to do on stage or over a minute.

It was cringe. (WATCH)

LMAO Cardi B's teleprompter was broken and she had no idea what to do for over a minute until someone ran on the stage to give her a phone to read off. Holy embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/BRl8xGP72e — aka (@akafacehots) November 2, 2024

That felt like an eternity!

Cardi B finally read her speech off of a cellphone. A very animated Cardi B decided to rant about something all millionaire rappers worry about. Yes, rising grocery prices. Something someone with a net worth of around $80 million struggles with daily. We highly doubt Cardi B is hitting up ALDI.

You've been warned, this is painful! (WATCH)

JUST IN: Rapper Cardi B says prices are way too high even for her, says Kamala “better not lie to me in my face.”



Cardi B said the comments in support of Harris but appears to have forgotten that prices soared 20% under Biden and Harris.



“I believe in every word that comes… pic.twitter.com/YbIYbrJvJ5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2024

Thank you, professor.

The rapper seems a tad confused. The current administration is to blame for higher costs. Kamala is part of that administration. Hate to be a spoiler, Cardi B, but Kamala is lying to your face.

Listen to these folks.

If all these things cost too much and could be solved by her, why can’t Biden and her address it now — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) November 2, 2024

Ban on price gouging on groceries?



What does she think the margins are on produce? — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) November 2, 2024

How damn dumb do u have to be to believe she's going to fix what she broke herself. People are so gullible its scary.. — 👮‍♂️The Badged Patriot👮‍♂️ (@Badged_Patriot) November 2, 2024

Does she know Kamala is the current administration? — Daniel F. Monroe (@USArmyOfficer) November 2, 2024

Cardi B joins other entertainers who've appeared on stage at a Kamala rally, not singing a note or even rapping a word. Instead, they delivered speeches and went home, reportedly a little richer than they arrived.

We now know that Lizzo got about $2.5 million for her appearance, where she didn’t even sing. How much are these endorsers getting paid? Most of them are musicians and they’re not performing at the event. And why do they all have such strong connections to Diddy? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 2, 2024

This feels like proof that she’s just in it for the money. If I ever got the chance to speak for Trump and my teleprompter broke I would def still have a lot to say!! — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) November 2, 2024

Beyoncé was another singer who did not perform as well. She said she came to a Kamala rally to speak as a mother. Tonight, Cardi B spoke saying she knows what it's like to be an underdog. It's suspected that Cardi B left the event and returned to her 22,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta to ponder how she will afford groceries if Trump beats Kamala.