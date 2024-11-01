Making Halloween Great Again! Creative Costumes Mirror Trump's Return Journey to the White House

It's Halloween and you want to show your support for President Trump. Well, that's simple enough, you dress up like him. But, this year Trump fans were faced with a dilemma. Many were asking, 'Which Trump do we go as?' We knew garbage bags and sanitation safety vests would be a go-to idea after President Biden called all Trump supporters 'garbage' the other day. But, costume creators drew inspiration from Trump's entire return journey to the White House.

Clay Travis wanted to see how trick-or-treaters were honoring Trump.

Post your Trump inspired garbage, McDonald’s and safety vest Halloween costumes below. Left wingers in my mentions claim they don’t exist. They’re everywhere! Happy Halloween and go vote! — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 1, 2024

Trump was nearly assassinated in July in Butler, Pennsylvania when a bullet grazed his ear during a rally. Many took to the streets honoring Trump's iconic defiant moment when he arose on the stage. As you'll see, here's one the whole family can participate in, but works even if you're going solo.

Call security!

With my wife and my 3 girls! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2tP2zExcty — Bryan (@vegassprtsbkguy) November 1, 2024

My son, two of my daughters, and a friend. pic.twitter.com/QafW6SPbLy — Christopher Rich (@ChrisDixonRich) November 1, 2024

From something serious to something lighthearted.

Trump famously one-upped Kamala Harris by being the only candidate in this year's presidential race to have worked at a McDonald's. The fast food moment went viral creating yet another version of Trump to emulate on Halloween.

Fries are up!

TRIVIA: How do you make McDonald’s fries to stand up in the box for the entire night of Halloween?



Answer: Styrofoam and toothpicks! pic.twitter.com/SuhR4MenEO — Robert Stillwell (@RobertStillwell) November 1, 2024

My 10 year old wanted to be McDonald’s Trump for Halloween pic.twitter.com/yRq46bBoel — Kelsey Wilson (@mrsknw2020) November 1, 2024

Making Halloween Great Again 🇺🇸🎃 pic.twitter.com/HMNEPQSIfb — Texaschic (@mckenziesteph) November 1, 2024

From fast food fashion to 'trashy' chic.

Days ago President Biden said, 'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters!' 'Journalists' instinctively rushed to lie to the American public about it. But, it happened. Trump flipped the insult on its head by dressing as a garbage man and being driven to a rally in a garbage truck. He even wore the bright vest throughout the rally.

Fans embraced the look and added trash bags.

Made mine this morning, and met the guy with the trash can while taking my son trick or treating tonight! Saw multiple houses with Trump signs passing out candy wearing safety vests! pic.twitter.com/BvI71DniJO — Daniel Seitz (@dseitzgop) November 1, 2024

TikTok is full of great content!! pic.twitter.com/opkIpLDP2h — TexasMom1776🇺🇸 (@TexasMom1776) November 1, 2024

Yes, there's even a miscellaneous category. Look at these great costumes!

Amazingly, this one man inspires so many different costumes. Does Kamala inspire people to dress up for Halloween? Doubtful, we thought we saw a few 'Kamalas' on the street but they were just kids and adults dressed as witches. Like a witch, Kamala brings nothing but tricks. Meanwhile, the real treat would be having Trump back in the White House.