Shocking Truth! Kamala Admits She's 'Fought for Many Who Have Harmed Other Human Beings'

'

'I have fought for many who have harmed other human beings.'

Finally, some truth from Kamala Harris. This brief moment of honesty happened today at her rally in Phoenix, Arizona. This admission has shocked many, forcing them to replay the event video several times to be sure of what they heard. The last few days we've heard Harris, Tim Walz, and even President Joe Biden, telling us how they truly feel about their fellow Americans. Both Harris and Walz maintain that ALL Trump voters are 'Nazis', refusing to back down from their hateful rhetoric when pushed. Biden, went further calling ALL Trump supporters 'garbage'. Like those messages, Kamala's latest confession is crystal clear.

Advertisement

Watch and listen for yourself.

🚨KAMALA: "I have fought for many who have harmed other human beings."



WOW. Is she finally admitting that she did, indeed, fight to bail murderers and rapists out of jail? pic.twitter.com/BCMhxJObKg — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

That's what we heard.

The George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020 destroyed innocent people's businesses and lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kamala quickly took the side of the rioters by posting a link on X to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The organization raised bail money so dangerous individuals could return to the streets. Her now-running mate, Tim Walz oversaw billions of dollar's worth of devastation in the city. Kamala also has endorsements from several celebrities with ties to rapper/producer Diddy who is currently charged with a slew of heinous sexual crimes.

Check it out.

Harris:

“I have fought for many who have harmed other human beings”. pic.twitter.com/jHmafQv21A — joe miller (@joemill37087868) October 31, 2024

Her own pick for VP, Tim Walz, looked the other way, giving a nod to protesters, resulting in $ Billion dollars worth of harm to South Minneapolis. Harris supported bail fundraising for criminals so she’s a fighter for victims of harm?

Yeah, No- @VP @GovTimWalz pic.twitter.com/YHIB4T7UTI — StPaulsilver (@silverstpaul) October 31, 2024

Yeah, like starting up a bail fund for Antifa rioters. Nice job Lemon sucker face. — Melchizedek66 (@Melchizede25411) October 31, 2024

Harris has fought for even more criminals who have harmed others. The Harris/Biden administration has opened up the southern border of the United States which it shares with Mexico. Criminals from all over the world have waltzed across our border causing injury and death to many American citizens.

Many are detailed here.

Fitting. Here’s a list of Americans who were murdered by illegal immigrants who crossed the border under Kamala.



Kamala traded the lives of these Americans for future voters in swing states.



Laken Riley

Christopher Gadd

Lizabeth Medina

Melissa & Riordan Powell

David Hadrich… pic.twitter.com/pgn5VRB830 — Americandebunk.com (@americandebunk0) October 31, 2024

Yes, we know that. She’s leaving a trail of grieving families while she’s defending their murderers! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) October 31, 2024

She fought hard to let illegals into the country who harmed other human beings. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) October 31, 2024

Wow, deadly illegal aliens and destructive rioters certainly have a friend in Kamala.

With Election Day looming, Kamala and her fellow Democrats keep providing President Donald Trump's team with ready-made ads. She makes it too easy.

Advertisement

this will be a new ad for Trump in 3. 2. 1. — Jeremy Specials (@JeremySpecials) October 31, 2024

Another gem for the trump campaign she is a gift that keeps giving — Alan John (@AlanJoh43547747) October 31, 2024

Trump commercial! With the victims of illegals. — Garbage Job Lane (@JobLaneUSA) October 31, 2024

Don't be surprised to see a new ad once you've finished reading this article. Many have speculated that Biden is intentionally sabotaging Kamala's road to the White House. If so, he's getting some help from Kamala herself.