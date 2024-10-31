Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...

Shocking Truth! Kamala Admits She's 'Fought for Many Who Have Harmed Other Human Beings'

Warren Squire  |  8:10 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

'

'I have fought for many who have harmed other human beings.'

Finally, some truth from Kamala Harris. This brief moment of honesty happened today at her rally in Phoenix, Arizona. This admission has shocked many, forcing them to replay the event video several times to be sure of what they heard. The last few days we've heard Harris, Tim Walz, and even President Joe Biden, telling us how they truly feel about their fellow Americans. Both Harris and Walz maintain that ALL Trump voters are 'Nazis', refusing to back down from their hateful rhetoric when pushed. Biden, went further calling ALL Trump supporters 'garbage'. Like those messages, Kamala's latest confession is crystal clear.

Watch and listen for yourself.  

That's what we heard.

The George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020 destroyed innocent people's businesses and lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kamala quickly took the side of the rioters by posting a link on X to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The organization raised bail money so dangerous individuals could return to the streets. Her now-running mate, Tim Walz oversaw billions of dollar's worth of devastation in the city. Kamala also has endorsements from several celebrities with ties to rapper/producer Diddy who is currently charged with a slew of heinous sexual crimes.

Check it out.

Harris has fought for even more criminals who have harmed others. The Harris/Biden administration has opened up the southern border of the United States which it shares with Mexico. Criminals from all over the world have waltzed across our border causing injury and death to many American citizens.

Many are detailed here.

Wow, deadly illegal aliens and destructive rioters certainly have a friend in Kamala.

With Election Day looming, Kamala and her fellow Democrats keep providing President Donald Trump's team with ready-made ads. She makes it too easy.

Don't be surprised to see a new ad once you've finished reading this article. Many have speculated that Biden is intentionally sabotaging Kamala's road to the White House. If so, he's getting some help from Kamala herself.

