Non-Endorsements Spread: USA Today Catches NYT and LA Times Newspaper Neutrality Fever

Warren Squire  |  9:25 PM on October 28, 2024
Townhall Media

USA Today bucked editorial tradition is 2020 by endorsing Democrat Joe Biden - its first presidential endorsement ever. So, this year the paper returned to its tradition of neutrality. They're not endorsing either candidate.

Da da DAH!

USA Today, you are so silly! Why? Because Democrat readers got a fever and the only prescription is more Democrat endorsements. Specifically, a Kamala Harris for president one.

Read about it here.

Neutrality, huh?

USA Today says instead of going all-in for Democrats or Republicans, it simply wants to be more like an actual impartial newspaper. Shocking, we know! It wants to provide 'readers with the facts that matter and the trusted information they need to make informed decisions.' Ok, that sounds entirely reasonable but we're not dealing with reasonable people. 

We're dealing with Democrats.

So. this news went over exactly like this.

Oh no!

Needless to say, Democrats are not handling this well. So far, non-endorsements at The Los Angeles Times and the The New York Times have shattered their fragile psyches.

They've unleashed a vengeful cancellation bloodbath.

That's a lot of Democrats not handling being told 'no' very well.

Cancellation seems the only way Democrats can lash out at their 'news' outlets. But, that plan is hitting a snag when it comes to USA Today.

Nobody has a subscription to cancel!

Guess they'll just have to seethe in the darkness where all the democracy is dying.

Democrats are losing their mind over this. While Trump supporters just laugh at the absurdity of it all. These Dem readers are so used to seeing these legacy media giants echo and reflect back what they believe, that just a tad of neutrality sends them into a hysterical rage. Dems, get over yourselves! The only endorsement that matters is the one each of us makes in the voting booth.

