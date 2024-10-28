Non-Endorsements Spread: USA Today Catches NYT and LA Times Newspaper Neutrality Fever

USA Today bucked editorial tradition is 2020 by endorsing Democrat Joe Biden - its first presidential endorsement ever. So, this year the paper returned to its tradition of neutrality. They're not endorsing either candidate.

Da da DAH!

USA Today, you are so silly! Why? Because Democrat readers got a fever and the only prescription is more Democrat endorsements. Specifically, a Kamala Harris for president one.

Read about it here.

USA Today has joined The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times in not endorsing a presidential candidate this election.https://t.co/oryparIu81 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 28, 2024

Neutrality, huh?

USA Today says instead of going all-in for Democrats or Republicans, it simply wants to be more like an actual impartial newspaper. Shocking, we know! It wants to provide 'readers with the facts that matter and the trusted information they need to make informed decisions.' Ok, that sounds entirely reasonable but we're not dealing with reasonable people.

We're dealing with Democrats.

So. this news went over exactly like this.

Not surprised after the article they wrote yesterday describing his MSG event like it was a normal love fest. — JayKay (@jaypoltwit) October 28, 2024

And they will continue to sanewash what is going on pic.twitter.com/jkWObgidRk — Scarlet 🐝 💚💙💚🌊🇺🇸 (@BookDesigner321) October 28, 2024

When three major papers refuse to endorse, it’s a red flag. This isn’t “neutrality”—it’s them dodging accountability. Either they don’t trust Kamala, or they know something we don’t. At this point, it feels less like journalism and more like brand management. 🤔 — Eric B (@Oflululemon) October 28, 2024

Oh no!

Needless to say, Democrats are not handling this well. So far, non-endorsements at The Los Angeles Times and the The New York Times have shattered their fragile psyches.

They've unleashed a vengeful cancellation bloodbath.

Total number of readers who have canceled in a week is over 14,000, multiple people familiar with LAT subscription info tell me. https://t.co/28RoFqR47L — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 28, 2024

NEWS: More than 200,000 subscribers have canceled their digital subscriptions to the Washington Post after the revelation that owner Jeff Bezos blocked an endorsement of VP Harris.

That's about 8 percent of WaPo's subscriber base - a staggering sum

MOREhttps://t.co/nCJhJrmlq0 — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) October 28, 2024

That's a lot of Democrats not handling being told 'no' very well.

Cancellation seems the only way Democrats can lash out at their 'news' outlets. But, that plan is hitting a snag when it comes to USA Today.

Nobody has a subscription to cancel!

Does anyone even subscribe to USA Today so they can unsubscribe? Hope this angers some hotel chain — Julie S. (@Juliess31) October 28, 2024

I would cancel my subscription except that subpar journalism has never been my thing, so I never got a subscription. This explains the headline coming out of the Nazi rally at MSG last night — MsChievious 🌴🥥🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@ms_chievous_1) October 28, 2024

But there is nobody to cancel their subscriptions. pic.twitter.com/NXTrFbk6PY — Craig Danuloff (@cdanuloff) October 28, 2024

Guess they'll just have to seethe in the darkness where all the democracy is dying.

Democrats are losing their mind over this. While Trump supporters just laugh at the absurdity of it all. These Dem readers are so used to seeing these legacy media giants echo and reflect back what they believe, that just a tad of neutrality sends them into a hysterical rage. Dems, get over yourselves! The only endorsement that matters is the one each of us makes in the voting booth.