Art Attack: Sculpture Gets Hateful Welcome to City of Brotherly Love

Warren Squire  |  8:40 AM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's not a gateway into another world but a portal into our own. The Portal has come to Philadelphia and will allow residents a live look into three cities on the other side of the world. The eight-feet-tall Portal is a live-streaming art sculpture that allows curious people in Philly to view equally-curious people where the other Portals are located. Each side can see into the other and this all occurs in real-time. Current participating cities include Dublin, Ireland plus others in Poland and Lithuania. Brazil is getting one next.

Let's take a look at round and on the ground.

The Portal is portable and made its way recently from New York City. It arrived in one piece but didn't stay that way for long. It appears vandals gave it a good kick.The art installation is now damaged. No word on whether it's an easy fix. 

Is this a portent for more Portal violence?

A famous real estate tycoon once stressed 'location, location, location'. Looks like planners should have heeded his advice. Ironically, the the now-broken porthole-like structure was erected in Love Park. Locals say there's not much to love about the area.

The sculpture was obviously not on the receiving end of some love.

Hopefully, the damage can be repaired and the Portal can be up and running soon. That didn't stop meme-makers from envisioning what the first live images would look like.

'Would you like some fries with your Portal?' (WATCH)

The Portal was scheduled to open this week but no set date was given. It's unknown whether the damage to the interactive artpiece can be repaired quickly or if it will push its officially opening further out.

