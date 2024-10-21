Art Attack: Sculpture Gets Hateful Welcome to City of Brotherly Love

It's not a gateway into another world but a portal into our own. The Portal has come to Philadelphia and will allow residents a live look into three cities on the other side of the world. The eight-feet-tall Portal is a live-streaming art sculpture that allows curious people in Philly to view equally-curious people where the other Portals are located. Each side can see into the other and this all occurs in real-time. Current participating cities include Dublin, Ireland plus others in Poland and Lithuania. Brazil is getting one next.

Philly is getting the portal pic.twitter.com/OM9wRkrugh — James | fund SEPTA (@JamesPhl96) October 18, 2024

The Portal is portable and made its way recently from New York City. It arrived in one piece but didn't stay that way for long. It appears vandals gave it a good kick.The art installation is now damaged. No word on whether it's an easy fix.

Is this a portent for more Portal violence?

Philadelphia Portal update:



Not even turned on yet… and already cracked. pic.twitter.com/YoJUtkNpNO — Next Philly Mayor 🏆 (@nextphlmayor) October 20, 2024

A famous real estate tycoon once stressed 'location, location, location'. Looks like planners should have heeded his advice. Ironically, the the now-broken porthole-like structure was erected in Love Park. Locals say there's not much to love about the area.

The sculpture was obviously not on the receiving end of some love.

They put it in @LOVEParkPhilly (first mistake) next to an ‘abandoned’ historically certified building. I could go on. — Karen Bennett (@KarenBeChirico) October 20, 2024

Hopefully, the damage can be repaired and the Portal can be up and running soon. That didn't stop meme-makers from envisioning what the first live images would look like.

'Would you like some fries with your Portal?' (WATCH)

The Portal Just Opened Up in Philly pic.twitter.com/B0OJViuE07 — Northeast Philly Degenerate (@NeDegenerate) October 21, 2024

The Portal was scheduled to open this week but no set date was given. It's unknown whether the damage to the interactive artpiece can be repaired quickly or if it will push its officially opening further out.