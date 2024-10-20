Musk's Million Dollar Patriotic Pledge Has Democrats Pledging Legal Action

'The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments.'



This patriotic pledge has Democrats making their own pledge of legal action against Elon Musk and the Trump campaign. President Trump's most 'bankable' star is opening up his enormous checkbook while rallying supporters around President Trump and the United States Constitution. The vocal advocate is putting his money where his mouth is by giving away $1 million to one pledge signer at each of his America PAC events. This of course is upsetting to Kamala supporters, such as NBC's Kristen Welker and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Advertisement

Here's where their friendly chat got serious.

NBC’s @kwelkernbc decries @ElonMusk, cues up @JoshShapiroPA to call his activities illegal: “Elon Musk says he will be giving away a million dollars every day to random voters who sign his Super PAC’s petition. You are a former attorney general. Is this legal?” #MTP pic.twitter.com/02cKSHWY6k — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) October 20, 2024

Twice Welker did not get the answer she wanted. Musk's pledge drive is just out of the gate. So, Shapiro obviously dodged the question until Democrats could form a united message. Still, it didn't stop him from twisting something that benefits average Americans into something sinister.

He pretends it's dark money. There's no mystery as to where the money is coming from.



I guess when you become governor they erase your mind so you no longer know what's legal and what's not legal. 🤣 — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) October 20, 2024

Is Musk's monetary windfall skirting the law? It seems unlikely that he'd launch the giveaway without consulting the army of lawyers at his command. Still, it's a sure bet Democrats are grasping at straws by going after the man who holds the future of space travel in his hand.

Anyone think Elon's 2300 lawyers didn't make sure this was completely legal before he began this? Especially knowing these garbage people would pounce on this. — Ryan P. O'Brian🇺🇲 (@MisterRedBones) October 20, 2024

Will legal challenges to Musk's unorthodox voter drive hit courts before Election Day? We'll have to wait and see. Until then Musk is committed to using his America PAC to mobilize and register voters in the battleground states Trump needs to return to the Oval Office. Trump in the White House plus a million dollars in your pocket? That's definitely a win-win situation.