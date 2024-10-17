Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online

Life imitated art as Dave Bautista visited the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and proved to the world there's not much that separates the actor from his big screen Drax character. The one-time brawny actor (more on that later) was never known for his brains while flexing his muscles in Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The bulk of his cinematic career has been being bulky but he mistakenly thinks that makes him an expert on masculinity. So when he set his sights on the manliness of President Donald Trump, fans (and non-fans) of the actor told him to stick to scripts, not politics.

Check out Bautista's roast post.

Dave Bautista Roasts Donald Trump With Some Rather Brutal Descriptions https://t.co/pgR1VbunRp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 17, 2024

Bautista recently said 'Hasta la vista' to about 75 unwanted pounds. The weight was lost and the actor gained an entirely new look and style. That's when things went from Drax to drastic.

Seriously, all that's missing from this before/after pic is a third panel featuring Tim Walz in a camo hat.

I guess this explains his recent Kamala costume. pic.twitter.com/tIrzrIdrYp — Daft Punch (@AshPunch) October 17, 2024

What's next for the thinner thespian?

Could the one-time superhero star in a Marvel/Hulu mashup titled RuPaul's Drax Race?

It's sometimes hard to separate the actor from the character. Drax could hop on a spaceship, of course. But fans are wondering if Bautista has an earthbound plan of going to The Great White North if things suddenly go south for Kamala and the Democratic Party.

One poster wants to know.

Is he going to leave the country if trump wins? Will there be a great migration of Hollywood pedos to Canada? Makes it worth it just to see their heads explode when they realize we like the characters they pretend to be not them. — John Olson (@olson17522) October 17, 2024

It's a given that Hollywood will weigh in on every presidential election. Yes, the stars may shine bright on screen but they're pretty dim (and Dem) when it comes to politics. In the end, many fans think actors should move away from presidential party tickets and stick solely to selling movie tickets.