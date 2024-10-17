Dem Drax Actor Dragged As Trump Roast Goes From Sizzle to Fizzle Online

BRUTAL! Trump Tells Al Smith Dinner Crowd Why He's Not Worried About 'White...
Warren Squire  |  9:40 PM on October 17, 2024
Disney-Marvel via AP

Life imitated art as Dave Bautista visited the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and proved to the world there's not much that separates the actor from his big screen Drax character. The one-time brawny actor (more on that later) was never known for his brains while flexing his muscles in Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The bulk of his cinematic career has been being bulky but he mistakenly thinks that makes him an expert on masculinity. So when he set his sights on the manliness of President Donald Trump, fans (and non-fans) of the actor told him to stick to scripts, not politics.

Check out Bautista's roast post.

Bautista recently said 'Hasta la vista' to about 75 unwanted pounds. The weight was lost and the actor gained an entirely new look and style. That's when things went from Drax to drastic.

Seriously, all that's missing from this before/after pic is a third panel featuring Tim Walz in a camo hat.

What's next for the thinner thespian?

Could the one-time superhero star in a Marvel/Hulu mashup titled RuPaul's Drax Race?

It's sometimes hard to separate the actor from the character. Drax could hop on a spaceship, of course. But fans are wondering if Bautista has an earthbound plan of going to The Great White North if things suddenly go south for Kamala and the Democratic Party.

One poster wants to know.

Tags: HOLLYWOOD MOVIES TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME



