CNN: Kamala Harris Said She Might Prosecute Oil Companies for Climate Change
Golden Arch Rivals: Donald McDonald to One-Up the Kamburglar

Warren Squire  |  7:40 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

He's lovin' it! 

Donald Trump is set to become the first presidential candidate to prove he or she has worked for fast food giant McDonald's. Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has claimed for years she 'did the fries' under the Golden Arches but has never produced so much as a sesame seed bun's worth of proof she ever did. So Trump is determined to serve up some serious shade with a side of fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald's this weekend.

Some view this as a Big Mac attack by Trump not only against Kamala's credibility but also against the members of the media that are quick to believe her without doing even the bare minimum of research.

Here's someone bringing the not-so-secret sauce.

Of course Harris supporters rushed to share their McNuggets of 'wisdom'.

Special notice goes to this guy for not even realizing he just described Kamala. 

Sure, Trump can't wait to fling some fiery fries in a Mickey D's bag but if he wants a Reagan-esque election victory this November he can do what no one has ever managed to do before.

Please do it, Donald!

Trump plans to visit a Pennsylvania McDonald's and play fry cook this Sunday. Unlike Bill Clinton who recently visited a McDonald's it's unlikely Trump will be mistaken for Joe Biden.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MCDONALDS TRUMP TRUMP CAMPAIGN

