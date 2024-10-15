Golden Arch Rivals: Donald McDonald to One-Up the Kamburglar

He's lovin' it!

Donald Trump is set to become the first presidential candidate to prove he or she has worked for fast food giant McDonald's. Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has claimed for years she 'did the fries' under the Golden Arches but has never produced so much as a sesame seed bun's worth of proof she ever did. So Trump is determined to serve up some serious shade with a side of fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald's this weekend.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to visit a McDonald’s Sunday in Pennsylvania and “work the fry cooker”, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. This comes up as Trump has repeatedly claimed Vice President Kamala Harris never actually worked at McDonald’s. — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) October 15, 2024

Some view this as a Big Mac attack by Trump not only against Kamala's credibility but also against the members of the media that are quick to believe her without doing even the bare minimum of research.

Here's someone bringing the not-so-secret sauce.

hahaha, he is trolling all of you who won't do a little bit of journalism to find out Kamala never worked at McDonalds, he is laughing at you — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) October 15, 2024

Of course Harris supporters rushed to share their McNuggets of 'wisdom'.

Special notice goes to this guy for not even realizing he just described Kamala.

Why does he keep insisting he can do jobs he is utterly and comically unqualified for? — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) October 15, 2024

Sure, Trump can't wait to fling some fiery fries in a Mickey D's bag but if he wants a Reagan-esque election victory this November he can do what no one has ever managed to do before.

Please do it, Donald!

You can hate Trump to the deepest depths of Hell, but if he manages to fix an ice cream machine... pic.twitter.com/0Xt9FrZTwn — Mikey (@BasedChinchilla) October 15, 2024

Trump plans to visit a Pennsylvania McDonald's and play fry cook this Sunday. Unlike Bill Clinton who recently visited a McDonald's it's unlikely Trump will be mistaken for Joe Biden.