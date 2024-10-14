'If You Vote Trump, He Can't Stand You': Megyn Kelly SHAMES Bryan Cranston...
The Bed Is Made: Scott Jennings NAILS the Exact Reason Harris-Walz Don't Connect...
Who McDonald’s Cashier Confuses Bill Clinton With Says SO Much About Both Men...
‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities?
Ace Pheasant Hunter Tim Walz Confused and Frustrated That Men Continue to Support...
LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity I...
PEARL CLUTCHING: The Hill Wonders Where Women Will Get 'Healthcare' If Planned Parenthood'...
Democrats Humiliate Themselves on Cable News: Republicans Take Control!
Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL...
VIP
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. What's in the Actual Story'
VIP
Tim Walz, You Do NOT Get to Call Yourself a 'Girl Dad' When...
Did Kamala Harris Commit Plagiarism? Chris Rufo Has the Receipts and JD Vance...
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacki...

Is the Democratic Party Eyeing a Witchy Switcheroo this Halloween Season?

Warren Squire  |  4:10 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The election clock is ticking but is there some last minute itchin' for some switchin' at the top of the Democrat presidential ticket? 

That's what Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller says might be happening. This speculation comes on the heels of Bill Clinton inexplicably blaming Kamala Harris's immigration policies for the preventable murder of Laken Riley and now Harris herself facing credible charges of plagiarism for her book on crime. But, who would Democrats pick? Miller says it would be a familar foe-fatale.

Advertisement

Yes, the once-defeated Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton! <cue scary music> Will this be a too-on-the-witch's-nose Halloween surprise with Hillary swooping in on her broom to sweep up disillusioned Dem voters and undecided independents? 

Some X posters think so.

As scary as Hillary Part 2: Cankles Revenge would be, many X posters say it's unlikely since it's downright too late to switch "witches" this late in the political game.

Of course, that doesn't stop some eager voters from hoping for a Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton rematch - a rematch at least one X poster says would be an easy knockout.

Recommended

‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

With ballots already printed and voting already underway it seems the only option would be a write-in campaign with Kamala Harris still on the ballot. That would cause not only confusion but make a Trump/Vance victory only more likely. 

So it looks like Democrats are stuck with Harris/Walz.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION HALLOWEEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities?
Aaron Walker
The Bed Is Made: Scott Jennings NAILS the Exact Reason Harris-Walz Don't Connect With Men
Grateful Calvin
'If You Vote Trump, He Can't Stand You': Megyn Kelly SHAMES Bryan Cranston for His Terminal Case of TDS
Amy Curtis
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities? Aaron Walker
Advertisement