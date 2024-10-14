Is the Democratic Party Eyeing a Witchy Switcheroo this Halloween Season?

The election clock is ticking but is there some last minute itchin' for some switchin' at the top of the Democrat presidential ticket?

That's what Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller says might be happening. This speculation comes on the heels of Bill Clinton inexplicably blaming Kamala Harris's immigration policies for the preventable murder of Laken Riley and now Harris herself facing credible charges of plagiarism for her book on crime. But, who would Democrats pick? Miller says it would be a familar foe-fatale.

The only plausible explanation here is that this is a 3D chess move to get Dems to drop Kamala in the waning days and substitute in CROOKED HILLARY!



She’s running! https://t.co/5XJkgh3iDX — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 14, 2024

Yes, the once-defeated Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton! <cue scary music> Will this be a too-on-the-witch's-nose Halloween surprise with Hillary swooping in on her broom to sweep up disillusioned Dem voters and undecided independents?

Some X posters think so.

She’s been plotting since she lost. pic.twitter.com/oLL4CoQ7a7 — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) October 14, 2024

As scary as Hillary Part 2: Cankles Revenge would be, many X posters say it's unlikely since it's downright too late to switch "witches" this late in the political game.

Plausible, possibly.

Practically, impossible.

Voting has started.

They are stuck Plagiarizing Kamabla and Pedo Walz.

Old, Sleepy must be enjoying whatever he is able to understand. — Karen Warren (@KarenWa41674844) October 14, 2024

Of course, that doesn't stop some eager voters from hoping for a Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton rematch - a rematch at least one X poster says would be an easy knockout.

I would love a Hillary Trump rematch. He beat her the first time w NO RECORD. he would decimate her today w his 4 years of fantastic economic policy that we all benefited from. — COFFEE (@BTexas1969) October 14, 2024

With ballots already printed and voting already underway it seems the only option would be a write-in campaign with Kamala Harris still on the ballot. That would cause not only confusion but make a Trump/Vance victory only more likely.

So it looks like Democrats are stuck with Harris/Walz.