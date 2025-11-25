How the SPEED Act and Affordability Agenda Can Drive America’s Economic Comeback
Don't Miss Our Massive Black Friday Sale and a Very Special Offer

Twitchy Staff | 4:45 PM on November 25, 2025
Townhall Media

It's the holiday season, which means Twitchy VIP's Black Friday sale is back!

Now through Monday evening, 11:59 PM ET, receive 60% OFF an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership with promo code FIGHT.

But wait, there's more...

Right now, if you join Twitchy VIP Platinum, you will be entered for a chance to win one of five Lifetime Platinum memberships. That's right – five lucky winners will receive VIP Platinum access FOR LIFE.

A VIP Platinum membership includes:

  • Fully ad-free web browsing, newsletters, and the THM News mobile app
  • Access to exclusive columns, reporting, and videos/podcasts from your favorite conservatives
  • VIP benefits across the entire Townhall Media network using SINGLE SIGN ON — Twitchy, Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, and Bearing Arms ($294 Value)
  • Interact with your favorite Townhall Media authors through VIP Gold live chats
  • Access to the Townhall Media PLATINUM site, including PATRIOT AI — the entire Townhall Media network at your fingertips in one spot
  • Unlimited access to TownhallTV — Stream the biggest conservative movies, documentaries, and TV shows
  • A $25 welcome gift card to the Townhall Media Store and an Unlimited lifetime 20% discount to the Townhall Media Store
  • Directly contact your favorite authors through our private messaging system
  • Directly support Twitchy's conservative journalism, telling the truth the Left wants silenced

Don't miss out on our MASSIVE holiday sale or the chance to win a Lifetime Platinum membership! Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight, fight, fight for the truth.

