Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking?
Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Keeps Playing Footsie With Biden on Immigration and...
THEY'RE NOT YOUR KIDS! Corey DeAngelis Obliterates Call for Federal Regulation of Homescho...
AOC Claims Billionaires and Their Evil Groups are Out to Get Squad Members,...
Oh Honey, WHAT?! Mean Girl Claire McCaskill's Petty, Shallow Dig at Trump BACKFIRES...
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Media's DENIAL About Biden's Condition As Only SHE...
KJP's Deepfake Hoax, Sleepy Joe Scandal, Seinfeld vs the Mod!
Jamaal Bowman Asked Jewish Leader to Send Him Pics So He Could Prove...
More Like YOU Lie! Lefty BUSTED Bigly for Douchey Attempt at Pretending Trump...
Something STINKS: MSNBC Interview With Man Who Claims TX Abortion Law Almost Killed...
Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for...
Cori Bush Claims She Miraculously Healed Homeless Woman's Tumors by Laying Hands on...
New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy...
Same Liars Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation to Protect Biden Are...

LIVE! 2024 Primary Election Results for Virginia, Oklahoma, and Georgia from Twitchy

Twitchy Staff  |  7:26 PM on June 18, 2024
Townhall Media

Welcome to yet ANOTHER live primary result night with Twitchy! 

Tonight we have Virginia, Oklahoma, and Georgia, so let's do this!

 

Advertisement

Also, while you're here, Twitchy needs your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post? We know, we've asked you before and we'll likely ask you again, but we really do need your help.

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership; that's less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Townhall. 

So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.

Tags: DEMOCRATS PRIMARY REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking?
Grateful Calvin
THEY'RE NOT YOUR KIDS! Corey DeAngelis Obliterates Call for Federal Regulation of Homeschooling
Grateful Calvin
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Media's DENIAL About Biden's Condition As Only SHE Can in Two Perfect Posts
Sam J.
Oh Honey, WHAT?! Mean Girl Claire McCaskill's Petty, Shallow Dig at Trump BACKFIRES on Her and the LEFT
Sam J.
AOC Claims Billionaires and Their Evil Groups are Out to Get Squad Members, There's Just ONE Big Problem
Sam J.
Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Keeps Playing Footsie With Biden on Immigration and it Shows
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement