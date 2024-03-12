This Is The Way: Virginia Student Sues Fairfax School District for Forcing Transgender...
Congresswoman Gives Robert Hur a Chance to Correct the Record on Joe Biden's...
Nine Arrested for Blocking Road in Richmond During Pro-Palestinian Protest
The Adults Are Back in Charge: Transcript Shows Biden Made CAR NOISES During...
The Swamp Is Stealing Your Credit Card Rewards (Sponsored)
'Drag Him, Queen!' Patricia Heaton SCHOOLS Mark Ruffalo on His 'Violent' Oscars Symbolism
Biden Drowns While Tucker Rebounds
CBS Correspondent Says Biden ‘Immediately’ Said the Date When His Son Died
The Economist ROASTED for Rehashing Article on Giving Up Beef
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Insists That Robert Hur ‘Exonerated’ Biden
Shall Not Be Infringed: Judge Strikes Down CA's Ridiculous 'One Gun per Month'...
ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and...
The Level of Entitlement These ‘Nonbinary’ and ‘Trans’ Folks Have Is Unreal
'A Win for Biology': Kansas Judge Rules State ID Law Does Not Violate...

More Presidential Primary Results LIVE on Twitchy! Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii

Twitchy Staff  |  7:00 PM on March 12, 2024
Townhall Media

Here we are once again with more Presidential Primary Results! Feels like the days, weeks, and months are starting to fly by now even though we're still stuck under Biden and his failure of an administration. Hopefully, this night is a night in the RIGHT (pun intended) direction.

Advertisement

And as we have done with the other primaries, we are once again providing you, dear reader, with the LIVE results in real time.

Take a gander:  

Also, while you're here, Twitchy needs your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post? We know, we've asked you before, and we'll likely ask you again, but we need your help.

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership – less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, and Bearing Arms. 

So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.

Tags: BIDEN PRIMARY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Congresswoman Gives Robert Hur a Chance to Correct the Record on Joe Biden's Memory
Brett T.
'Drag Him, Queen!' Patricia Heaton SCHOOLS Mark Ruffalo on His 'Violent' Oscars Symbolism
Amy Curtis
The Adults Are Back in Charge: Transcript Shows Biden Made CAR NOISES During Interview With Robert Hur
Amy Curtis
CBS Correspondent Says Biden ‘Immediately’ Said the Date When His Son Died
Brett T.
Nine Arrested for Blocking Road in Richmond During Pro-Palestinian Protest
Amy Curtis
This Is The Way: Virginia Student Sues Fairfax School District for Forcing Transgender Policies
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Congresswoman Gives Robert Hur a Chance to Correct the Record on Joe Biden's Memory Brett T.
Advertisement