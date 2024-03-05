Geraldo Rivera Wants Those in Favor of Mass Deportation to Think of the...
Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular'...
Facebook Fails, Fabulous Funny Follows
Let's DOOOO THIS! It's SUPER TUESDAY and Twitchy Has All Your Live Results
Donald Trump Tells Fox News That Israel Has 'Got to Finish the Problem'
President Biden Notes That the Cookie Monster Has Noticed 'Shrinkflation'
Liberal Heads Explode as Fetterman Continues to Mock Pro-Hamas Democrats
President Biden Scolds Press for Not Reporting on All the Polls He’s Winning
Twitchy Brings You Super Tuesday LIVE Results for Senate/Congress Primaries Across the Cou...
A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and...
Veteran's Affairs Chief Seems to Beat a Hasty Retreat Amid Claims the VA...
The UN Finally Acknowledges What We All Know About Hamas
Sen. Bob Menendez and Wife Charged With Obstruction of Justice in Bribery Case
'What's Wrong With the Other Four?' Six in Ten People Doubt Both Trump...

Twitchy Brings You Super Tuesday LIVE Results for the Democrat Presidential Primary

Twitchy Staff  |  5:25 PM on March 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Finally, it's SUPER TUESDAY! Feels like the days, weeks, and months are starting to fly by now even though we're still stuck under Biden and his fail of an administration. Hopefully, this night is a night in the RIGHT (pun intended) direction.

Advertisement

And as we have done with the other primaries, we are once again providing you, dear reader, with the LIVE results in real time.

Here are the Democrat Presidential Primary Results:

 

Check out the Republican Presidential Primaries here!

Check out Senate/Congress Primaries across the country here!

Also, while you're here, Twitchy needs your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post? We know, we've asked you before, and we'll likely ask you again, but we need your help.

Recommended

Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular' Against Trump
Coucy
Advertisement

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership – less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, and Bearing Arms.

So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular' Against Trump
Coucy
Let's DOOOO THIS! It's SUPER TUESDAY and Twitchy Has All Your Live Results
Twitchy Staff
Liberal Heads Explode as Fetterman Continues to Mock Pro-Hamas Democrats
Coucy
Facebook Fails, Fabulous Funny Follows
Gordon K
A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and 'Errors of Law'
Amy Curtis
President Biden Scolds Press for Not Reporting on All the Polls He’s Winning
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Old Man Yells at Clouds: Biden Campaign Plans to 'Go For the Jugular' Against Trump Coucy
Advertisement