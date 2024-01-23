Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest New Hampshire Primary 2024 Results

Twitchy Staff  |  7:27 PM on January 23, 2024
Townhall Media

It's hard to believe we're already covering the 2024 New Hampshire Primary but here we are with live results. Tonight stay with Twitchy as we watch Republicans and Democrats compete for the 2024 Presidential nod.

You can check out the live numbers here for Republicans:

And check out the live numbers here for Democrats (this oughta be a hoot):

Also, while you're here, Twitchy needs your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post? We know, we've asked you before and we'll likely ask you again, but we really do need your help.

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership; that's less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Townhall. So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.

Tags: NEW HAMPSHIRE

