Stick to Acting. Bette Midler Continues to Be an Insufferable Person on Election Day.

Based on the posts we've seen lately, the Democrats are a one-issue party. Ever since Roe versus Wade was decided, they have been laser-focused on abortion.

As you might have guessed, the celebrity acolytes of the party are just as sold on the issue as the party leadership. One of those is everyone's favorite witch, Bette.

Leaving the fact that Mike Luckovitch is not that great of a cartoonist, with cartoons that are neither poignant nor funny, there are several things wrong with the message. The first thing that this writer noticed is that there isn't a single factual point in the cartoon. Women have every right to reproduce or not, at their discretion. We’re just asking that once reproduction has occurred, killing the offspring should be off the table. Nobody has taken women's right to do anything, but to hear some people tell it, you'd think we were in the middle of The Handmaid's Tale. It's not like they don't have a winning platform with the lack of mean tweets.

So the no mean tweets thing is all they have. Well, that and the 'right' to kill their offspring.

VOTE --vote-- vote - it's our only way out of this -call friends and family in voting states (key elections in Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Virginia.) and remind them ! https://t.co/Pj7n7tttZt — NW Arkansas Progressive (@NTXProgressive) November 7, 2023

Thankfully, there are a number of people who see through the charade.

The left can’t meme.



And they can’t political cartoon either. https://t.co/kCXPJGPa2w — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 7, 2023

Viva has a point here.

We're not sure it's a choice for Bette.

Nothing was taken away. The constitution never guaranteed a right to abortion in the first place https://t.co/efSecHNQPU — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 7, 2023

Now, Aaron, don't confuse the Left with facts and logic.

Calling it "reproductive rights" (psst - not a right, never was) just shows how cowardly you are, not being able to call it what it really is.



Even deep down in that black abyss where your soul left long ago, you know killing babies is wrong, so you have to lie to yourself. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 7, 2023

We seem to remember the plot of a movie wherein three witches needed to kill children to retain their youthfulness. Perhaps Ms. Midler is familiar with that particular film? Or did she think the child-murdering witches were the good guys?

Lord help us all if thats what people deem the most important thing to vote on right now. — X-Bossman (@777Matchu777) November 7, 2023

It's all they have.

Be safe out there voting, dear readers. There are unhinged people everywhere today. Do vote, but know the truth of what you're voting for.





