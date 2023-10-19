The Problem With Jon Stewart Cancelled by Apple Plus. X Responds.

This is crazy and a bad look for Apple. https://t.co/4g3Z13IlXu — Anna Gonzalez (@AnnaNGonzalez) October 19, 2023





Jon Stewart's Apple Plus Show, 'The Problem With Jon Stewart,' has been cancelled shortly before the filming date for the start of season 3. While this writer certainly doesn't have much sympathy for Stewart due in no small part to differences in ideology, the reasons behind the cancellation are somewhat disturbing.

Jon Stewart’s ‘THE PROBLEM’ has been cancelled by Apple after 2 seasons due to creative differences.



Apple reportedly pushed back on topics & interviews relating to China and A.I., which caused Season 3 to be scrapped.



(Source: https://t.co/CDCefAEy0H) pic.twitter.com/EXllO3rLdn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 19, 2023

Apparently, the 'creative differences' include topics like China and artificial intelligence. One can see why China might be problematic for Apple, given the majority of Apple products are manufactured in China, and Apple likely wants to keep that country's government happy with them. Censorship is always a problem, though. The founding principle of freedom of speech was so important to the founders that they enshrined it in the very first amendment to the Constitution.

Our attitude over the whole thing can best be summed up here.

The 200 people or so who actually chose to endure watching @jonstewart giving woke lectures on @AppleTV may be disappointed, but leave it to @Apple

to cancel it over having to placate communist China.



What an absolute joke. #TheProblemWithJonStewart — Based Latinos 🇺🇸 (@BasedLatinos) October 19, 2023

Of course, X has thoughts on this cancellation. Some were in favor of the action, and some were opposed.

There was no other way this could end. If Apple wants a boilerplate neolib hack, the options are limitless. https://t.co/eKQKS8Yf5D — Lantern, Jack-o' (@IsntChrisL) October 19, 2023

Did Apple just now realize what kind of show they were making?? https://t.co/dluMS0PaAh — Chris (@thecherrieberry) October 19, 2023

We think they knew, but they were hoping that they could keep Jon on his leash.

Another reminder that tech. companies aren’t your friend. https://t.co/aS46RBpcpv — Robert Cotter (@RobertCotter_) October 19, 2023

As if we needed any more reminders of THAT.

We’re in such a bad place if Jon Stewart of all people is too radical for a streaming service. https://t.co/gWqXxUos5z — 🔪 Slashy Larry🔪 (@hashy_larry) October 19, 2023

We agree, but only from the standpoint that all speech should be allowed. The best disinfectant for bad ideas (and attitudes) is sunlight, after all.

In that, we are in agreement, Anna.

It was bound to happen. He wasn’t gon last. https://t.co/Eky0yqJseF — . (@Daywale) October 19, 2023

Now, to be fair, and in the interest of full transparency, this writer hasn't liked Jon Stewart for a while. He has a debate style that can best be described as underhanded and dishonest. He consistently cuts off his guests, changes topics, responds with logical fallacies, and edits the answers to make his guests look foolish. We became acutely aware of it when he interviewed Nathan Dahm, Oklahoma's most conservative state senator. That being said, although we aren't shedding any tears for the loss of Stewart's show, we are disheartened by yet another reason to distrust 'Big Tech.'

***

