The Problem With Jon Stewart Cancelled by Apple Plus. X Responds.

Tertullianus  |  9:15 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


Jon Stewart's Apple Plus Show, 'The Problem With Jon Stewart,' has been cancelled shortly before the filming date for the start of season 3. While this writer certainly doesn't have much sympathy for Stewart due in no small part to differences in ideology, the reasons behind the cancellation are somewhat disturbing.

Advertisement

Apparently, the 'creative differences' include topics like China and artificial intelligence. One can see why China might be problematic for Apple, given the majority of Apple products are manufactured in China, and Apple likely wants to keep that country's government happy with them. Censorship is always a problem, though. The founding principle of freedom of speech was so important to the founders that they enshrined it in the very first amendment to the Constitution.

Our attitude over the whole thing can best be summed up here.

Of course, X has thoughts on this cancellation. Some were in favor of the action, and some were opposed.

Advertisement

We think they knew, but they were hoping that they could keep Jon on his leash.

As if we needed any more reminders of THAT.

We agree, but only from the standpoint that all speech should be allowed. The best disinfectant for bad ideas (and attitudes) is sunlight, after all.

In that, we are in agreement, Anna.

Now, to be fair, and in the interest of full transparency, this writer hasn't liked Jon Stewart for a while. He has a debate style that can best be described as underhanded and dishonest. He consistently cuts off his guests, changes topics, responds with logical fallacies, and edits the answers to make his guests look foolish. We became acutely aware of it when he interviewed Nathan Dahm, Oklahoma's most conservative state senator. That being said, although we aren't shedding any tears for the loss of Stewart's show, we are disheartened by yet another reason to distrust 'Big Tech.'

Advertisement



***

Tags: APPLE JON STEWART TV

