Boston University Prof says Kendi guilty of 'employment violence' for laying off staff

WHY let the dogs out? Canine cosplayers invade Berlin and we got nothin'

Tertullianus  |  3:45 PM on September 19, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Well, here's something one doesn't see every day (thank heavens). The New York Post published an article this morning on a gathering of aspiring hounds in Berlin.

Yikes.

From the article:

A pack of dog-identifying humans has prompted calls for “animal control” after footage of their Berlin meet-up went viral.

An estimated 1,000 people who prefer to be recognized as not humans, but canines, organized a gathering at the Berlin Potsamer Platz railroad station in Germany, communicating only by howling or barking at one another.

This being X, née Twitter, you knew the mongrels would attract the wrong sort of attention, and this writer, at least, is here for it.

For some reason, Bob Barker was consistently referenced.

Probably a good idea.  Honestly, these curs probably need it.

Another common theme was the Baha Men hit:

*sigh*

The puns kept coming:

Recommended

Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch)
Sam J.
We just hope they at least followed SOME human protocol.

What happened to us as a species? Where did we take that wrong turn? Is this the future that we were promised? This writer was promised flying cars and household robots. Instead, he got the celebration of mental disorders. On the bright side, he also learned a new term that he wants to immediately forget.

Apparently, these are not ALL furries, but some are 'therians,' people who feel as though they are an animal reincarnated as a person. The post even felt the need to bring in a psychologist to make the distinction.

From the article:

For example, some therians, short for “therianthrope,” might “believe that they are a cat soul reincarnated into a human body,” Dr. Elizabeth Fein, an associate professor of psychology at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, previously told The Post. 

“Some furries are therians, and some therians are furries, but they are two distinct groups,” she noted.

X had their say on the state of mental health and its decline.

This was in Germany, but we have our fair share here in the good ol' U S of A, too. 

The best take of the day (so far) is simply this:

We would love to agree, Kristen. We really would.

***

