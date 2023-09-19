WHY let the dogs out? Canine cosplayers invade Berlin and we got nothin'

Well, here's something one doesn't see every day (thank heavens). The New York Post published an article this morning on a gathering of aspiring hounds in Berlin.

Hundreds of people who identify as dogs gather in city center: ‘Call animal control’ https://t.co/WZ49yCYtEH pic.twitter.com/eclLCRxPWa — New York Post (@nypost) September 19, 2023

Yikes.

From the article:

A pack of dog-identifying humans has prompted calls for “animal control” after footage of their Berlin meet-up went viral. An estimated 1,000 people who prefer to be recognized as not humans, but canines, organized a gathering at the Berlin Potsamer Platz railroad station in Germany, communicating only by howling or barking at one another.

This being X, née Twitter, you knew the mongrels would attract the wrong sort of attention, and this writer, at least, is here for it.

For some reason, Bob Barker was consistently referenced.

Probably a good idea. Honestly, these curs probably need it.

Another common theme was the Baha Men hit:

*sigh*

The puns kept coming:

Can we please hit paws on this insanity? https://t.co/ZKr4JTpB1Y — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 19, 2023

This is just ruff. I don’t care if it’s pawlite to agree with their barking, but I’m not just going to roll over and accept they’ve said labracadabra and all magically turned into dogs. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 19, 2023

We just hope they at least followed SOME human protocol.

Public health to disinfect the street lights. — Fatknackers Supper Club Esq. (Blue Tick) (@FatknackersC) September 19, 2023

What happened to us as a species? Where did we take that wrong turn? Is this the future that we were promised? This writer was promised flying cars and household robots. Instead, he got the celebration of mental disorders. On the bright side, he also learned a new term that he wants to immediately forget.

Apparently, these are not ALL furries, but some are 'therians,' people who feel as though they are an animal reincarnated as a person. The post even felt the need to bring in a psychologist to make the distinction.

From the article:

For example, some therians, short for “therianthrope,” might “believe that they are a cat soul reincarnated into a human body,” Dr. Elizabeth Fein, an associate professor of psychology at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, previously told The Post. “Some furries are therians, and some therians are furries, but they are two distinct groups,” she noted.

X had their say on the state of mental health and its decline.

I blame Carter and Reagan for closing insane asylums — MrDucks (@MrDucks1954) September 19, 2023

This was in Germany, but we have our fair share here in the good ol' U S of A, too.

Ok well, identifying as male or female is nothing compared to that 😂 — Nico W (@Naiyo78) September 19, 2023

Identifying as the opposite sex is so old fashioned. — Ash Strive 🌐 (@ashren_dios) September 19, 2023

The best take of the day (so far) is simply this:

Welp that’s enough Twitter for today. pic.twitter.com/QBJ0IobI3m — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) September 19, 2023

We would love to agree, Kristen. We really would.

***

