It's painfully clear what WaPo's doing with their framing of debate between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom

Sarah D  |  11:20 AM on August 04, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

In case you missed it, on a recent edition Sean Hannity's Fox News show, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'd be down for a debate with his California counterpart, Democrat Gavin Newsom. Newsom has been pushing DeSantis for a debate for months and it looks like he may finally get his wish after all this time.

Full text of DeSantis' tweet:

The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years.

But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have.

I'm game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because I have the best vision for the future of our country.

More from National Review:

Newsom’s spokesperson told NBC that the blue state governor had already proposed some dates for a debate in November.

“Governor Newsom has been challenging DeSantis to debate for months and sent him a formal debate offer last week. Nov. 8 or 10 — DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games,” the spokesperson said.

The California governor is proposing a 90-minute debate aired live on Fox News and moderated by Hannity, according to NBC.

“This event will be marketed as a Red v. Blue debate that is focused on the impact of representation at the state level,” Newsom’s proposal said. 

This could actually be really great, for DeSantis and for viewers. Gavin Newsom has been cruisin' for a bruisin' and DeSantis has plenty of ammo to give him one, should he choose to use it.

Anyway, it should go without saying that the Washington Post is interested in this potential debate as well, and they want to make sure their readers are aware of it so they can tune in if they so choose:

Think WaPo prefers one candidate over the other? "Right-wing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis" vs. "California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom." Real subtle, WaPo.

Yeah, the "finally" is a clever little touch, too. Makes it sound like the onus was on Ron DeSantis to agree to debate Newsom, who has spent the past several months dancing around DeSantis trying to get a rise out of him, and who, unlike DeSantis, isn't officially running for his party's 2024 presidential nomination, and who, unlike DeSantis, should already have his hands full trying to keep the lights on in his own state and give his constituent not to flee to Ron DeSantis' Florida.

This is what "journalism" means to the Washington Post, and to way too many mainstream media outlets: left-wing bias masquerading as professional journalism. How embarrassing for them.

Fortunately for Ron DeSantis, conservatives and Republicans have gotten used to the media working against them. And if they succeed, it's despite the media's efforts to derail their success. WaPo et al. want Ron DeSantis to be afraid of them, but it's they who are afraid of him. 

***

